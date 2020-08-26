Reader photos Aug 26, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Freda from Pennsylvania caught this 43-inch snook with Capt. Ron. Molly Ogden visiting from Prague, Okla., with her baby snook. Missy from Shawnee, Kans., with a cute little mangrove snapper. Onyr caught and released this Lemon Bay mangrove snapper while fishing with Grumpa. John Wolowicz with a gorgeous kingfish. Brian Hawley caught his yellowtail snapper on a nearshore Gulf wreck while fishing with Capt.Tom. Caleb Campos caught and released this Boca Grande speckled trout. Steve Moll from Punta Gorda with a fire truck red grouper just over 31 inches. “Slick” Willie Armstead with a tarpon that taped right at 40 inches (because Willie knows that it’s illegal to take a tarpon over 40 inches out of the water). Alex Benard with a good eating-size black drum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida What’s going on at Dean’s? Winner-winner: North Port man nets $500K in brand new scratch-off game Man stalked woman for 7 months, police say Englewood's Dearborn projects still moving forward Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida What’s going on at Dean’s? Winner-winner: North Port man nets $500K in brand new scratch-off game Man stalked woman for 7 months, police say Englewood's Dearborn projects still moving forward Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Pool Boy Inc Ptct Fl 1940 Kings Hwy Unit 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-235-4792 Website Orr's Mulching & Land Clearing 941-875-4198 Website Honest Air Conditioning 795 Commerce Drive, Suite 5, Venice, FL 34292 941-496-7566 Website Maloney's Sod 1068 Sheehan Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-637-1333 Website Tip Top Nails & Spa 317 Jacaranda Circle, Venice, FL 34292 941-485-6161 Website Jessups Appliances 1210 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-9030 Website The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Upright Painting LLC Charlotte & Sarasota County 941-286-1590 Carmelos Italian Ristorante 209 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-621-4091 Website Ban-a-bug 1560 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-9551 Find a local business
