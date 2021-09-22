Reader photos Sep 22, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What have you guys been catching lately? Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Who is Brian Laundrie? Gabby Petito case: FBI tows Mustang from Laundrie home Gabby Petito's body found; search for boyfriend continues DISAPPEARANCE Brian Laundrie leaves home, but where? Vigil, protesters demand answers in Gabby Petito's disappearance Laundrie's attorney releases statement Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Foot & Ankle Centers 352 Milus St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-0025 Website Harbor at Lemon Bay 900 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-7100 Website Paradise Family Healthcare 4133, 1101 S. Tamiami Trail, #108, Venice, FL 34285 941-488-2332 Website Southern Design Living 2980 Placida Rd Unit D, Englewood, FL 34224 941-473-9803 Website Maid Pro 1475 Collingswood Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-201-1460 Website Best Blinds & Designs 136 S. McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 941-525-8618 Website Pool Boy Inc Ptct Fl 1940 Kings Hwy Unit 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-235-4792 Website Acu-Heal Medical Acupuncture 2400 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-629-2355 Website Family Health Centers 4300 Kings Hwy, Suite 210, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 844-342-7935 Website Abel's Marine 7341 Sawyer Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 941-698-4006 Website Find a local business Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.