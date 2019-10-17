Jack Waterworth of Port Charlotte with a Charlotte Harbor Redfish taken on a giant threadfin minnow, then released. He notes the fish is held slightly by the bone on the inside of the jaw and not in the gill rakers.
Christa Manos caught and released this Charlotte Harbor redfish.
Linda “Pink Kayak Lady” Kopycki with one of several fat black drum caught with Capt. Karl Butigian.
Dwayne Leininger caught and released this 54-inch muskie in Lake St. Clair in Canadian waters outside of Detroit, Mich., and won a tournament.
“Slick” Willie Armstead with a juvenile tarpon he caught and released.
Brooke Dilmore from Placida with a barracuda she caught at the Tremblay reef.
Barbara Brock catching and releasing a wee baby redfish.
Donna Osborne caught and released this slot red in Charlotte Harbor.
Ray Pietrasko was thrilled to catch this over-slot redfish on a gold spoon. Released after one quick photo.
4-year-old Dante with a Blind Pass redfish.
Paul Blanchard and his son Eric admire their Charlotte Harbor redfish just before releasing it.
Kim Clouden caught and released this slot snook near Whidden Creek.
