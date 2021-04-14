Reader photos Apr 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Bruce Butcher of Fort Myers caught and released this amberjack on the TommyV3. Dale Wolgemuth from Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Capt. Eddie on the Fish Factor with a nice red grouper. SRWolgemuth Pennsylvania boy Bob Gates from with his first-ever red grouper. SRWolgemuth Chris Fabian from Mechanicsburg, Pa., with a chunky jolthead porgy. SRWolgemuth Brian Bowersox with a filleting-size mangrove snapper. Richard Hemphill’s strawberry grouper isn’t a monster, but it will be delicious. Eileen Schlueter caught this 18-inch sheepshead at Alligator Creek Reef. PHOTO PROVIDED Johnny and his 24-inch sheepshead. Mike Leslie got his sheepie at the Boca Grande Pier. Guess what happened to it. Mary Ryder of Punta Gorda caught this mangrove snapper in Shell Creek. PHOTO PROVIDED Linda Savu of Warren, Ohio, with a 22-inch Lemon Bay pompano. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Pygmy rattler hides in car, bites Englewood man Fatal crash shuts down US 41 southbound lanes in Nokomis Venice motorcyclist, 27, dies in U.S. 41 crash Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida Is it easier not to work? Staffing crisis slams local restaurants Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Venice Car Wash And Detail Center 700 Tamiami Trl S, Venice, FL 34285 941-485-7222 Website Right At Home- In Home Care & Assistance 2960 S. McCall Road, Suite 205, Englewood, FL 34223 941-999-2609 Website Florida Spa 2081 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-766-1801 Website Charlotte County Concert Band 941-218-0022 Website Pucci Tile 1489 Market Circle, #301, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-235-5533 Website Advanced Orthopedic Center Office 1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-6262 Website Barbara Mc Henry Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty 2825 Tamiami Trail, Suite a, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-1667 Ban-a-bug 1560 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-9551 Website Canoe Outpost 2816 NW County Road 661, Arcadia, FL 34266 863-494-1212 Website Rita’s Italian ice & Frozen Custard 4255 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-764-6273 Website Find a local business
