Reader photos Nov 10, 2021 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Who’s got the hot rod this week? Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bayfront hit with $2.6M judgment Car chase ends in North Port; suspect on the loose Cops: Domestic dispute turns deadly Sarasota County sues South Venice entity over ferry grant Venice woman, 80, dies in Friday morning crash Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Sun Country Decor Inc 20020 Veterans Blvd Unit 25, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-766-1244 Website The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Myakka Pines Golf Club 2550 S River Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-1753 Website Foot & Ankle Centers 352 Milus St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-0025 Website American Imaging Of Southwest Florida 23081 Harborview Rd Ste 201, Punta Gorda, FL 33980 941-235-8762 Website Charlotte County Concert Band 941-218-0022 Website Davis & Beyer Dental Health Professionals 1218 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-488-1075 Website Taz Tile And Marble Inc 2615 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-473-3730 Website Placida Window Treatments 8501 Placida Rd # 6, Placida, FL 33946 941-447-4580 Website Best Blinds & Designs 136 S. McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 941-525-8618 Website Find a local business Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.