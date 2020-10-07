Reader photos Oct 7, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida DeSantis kills $300 benefit for unemployed Port Charlotte' Town & Country Plaza sells for $7.1 million Teen drowns off Stump Pass Authorities searching for missing Venice mother Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Tip Top Nails & Spa 317 Jacaranda Circle, Venice, FL 34292 941-485-6161 Website Jessups Appliances 1210 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-9030 Website Forcefield Hurricane 2265 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-2295 Website Breeze Thru Rescreen, LLC 941-661-7897 Helgemo Team at Compass 320 Cross Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-456-6052 Website Escape Nails 4331 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 941-244-2332 Website The Concrete Guy 941-716-0872 Paradise Grill 1097 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, FL 34275 941-786-1524 Website Horse and Chaise Rentals & Property Management 150 Nokomis Ave N, Venice, FL 34285 941-483-3331 Website Real Bikes Englewood 445 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-445-7325 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.