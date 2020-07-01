Reader photos Jul 1, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 17 Tim Spain with a fat pond largemouth. Father-son duo Aaron and Nate having fun with Capt. Becca. Bob Mercier with a hefty amberjack he caught while season was still open. “Slick Willie” Armstead with an over-slot trout he caught and released. Venice Fishing Club member Flabob got this 30-pound smoker king on a yellow Bomber Long A. Brook Bahrenburg of Nokomis with a Spanish mackerel. Brian Hawley caught and released this reef donkey. Kathy Gray with a 32-inch snook she caught and released in Turtle Bay. Fred Mathews with a 35-inch black drum. Lianna Hamsher wrestled this big snook to the boat in the shallows of the Myakka River. Lower live Beauchamp showing Dad how it’s done. Jim Thompson caught and released this beauty while fishing with Capt. Dave Stephens of Back Bay Xtreme. Brayden Causey of Punta Gorda with a nice blacktip shark caught on light tackle. John Sabia caught and released this 28-inch cobia. Patrick Murphy showing the business end of a blacktip shark. John Valickas caught and released this Bull Bay snook. 4-year-old Michael Polk with his first fish (a mangrove snapper). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Friday’s last Monday: 20-year-old Port Charlotte icon closes permanently Florida bans alcohol sales at bars as COVID-19 numbers spike North Port woman charged with DUI following fatal crash Tourism director ousted over "debacle" Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Friday’s last Monday: 20-year-old Port Charlotte icon closes permanently Florida bans alcohol sales at bars as COVID-19 numbers spike North Port woman charged with DUI following fatal crash Tourism director ousted over "debacle" Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Real Bikes Englewood 445 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-445-7325 Website Gillis Construction 941-625-7663 Website Sweeney's Painting 941-916-1024 Dependable Drywall 941-235-4440 Beechwood Builders 779 Commerce Drive Suite 14, Venice, FL 34292 941-484-9053 Website Jacaranda Trace 3600 William Penn Way, Venice, FL 34293 941-408-2050 Website River City Grill 131 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-9080 Currently Open Website Kevin's Pool Service 941-706-5569 Pool Boy Inc Ptct Fl 1940 Kings Hwy Unit 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-235-4792 Website Mccarthy Pools Inc 941-255-3300 Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.