top story Reader photos Apr 1, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Joe Sheaffer with a snook he caught and released at Stump Pass. Don Karlgaard with a 26-inch red grouper. Fred Scherger of North Port got his red grouper in 115 feet of water off Venice. Six Michiganders with part of their day’s catch with Capt Mike Deto. Steve Strodel from Deep Creek with a 5-pound red grouper caught on the Jersey Devil. Bob Hayes from Gibsonia, Penn., caught this black drum in a PGI canal with assistance from his PSU frat brother Gary. Paul Hessler with a longnose gar. (Nope, not an alligator gar — there are no alligator gar in this part of Florida.) Jim Pelletier of Venice caught and released this 22-inch goliath grouper on the north jetty. Bethanie Sheaffer with her first trout. 17-year-old Morgan Krastes with a Boca Grande sheepshead. Rick Luck from Superior, Wis., caught and released this nice jack on Shell Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Pick a tide, any tide Why are you that color? The strange case of the dark phase tiger swallowtail Self-quarantined in the RV The caged outdoorsman Where to launch a kayak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.