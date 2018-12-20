- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong during the afternoon hours. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 77F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 20, 2018 @ 8:21 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.