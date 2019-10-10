Reader photos 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 13 Ryan Nicholson and John Kasulaitis (aka JK9303 on YouTube) with a drum caught from shore on a soft plastic. Brenda’s tarpon, caught from the beach at Boca Grande. A Spanish mackerel caught and released south of Redfish Pass. Frank Misasi of Kingston, N.Y., with one of four reds he caught on Charlotte Harbor’s east side. Wendy Derenne’s black drum. Steve S. caught and released this snook on a swimbait. Not in Florida: A friend of Chef Tim Spain sent him this photo of a great white sharks feeding at a whale carcass. Kerrie Sheaffer caught and released this snook to complete her first slam. Dave Gazer with a 36-inch El Jobean black drum caught on a crab. Mely with a couple of the nine Spanish mackerel she caught in Venice on the south jetty. Which is bigger: Sammie or her black drum? Melizza Izzo with her first redfish, caught and released on Palm Island. Terri Cromwell’s Spanish mackerel was the first fish she’d caught since she was a kid. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Reader photos Stone crab season opens Oct. 15, new recreational trap requirements Mote receives new federal grant for shark research Bait bandits of winter Join the Band of Anglers Featured Businesses Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Find a local business
