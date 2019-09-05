Reader photos 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 26 Seth Baucom caught this black drum at Live Oak Point Park. Alexa James, and her dad released this slot west wall red caught on live crab. Dennis Richard had fun catching and releasing this snook on Charlotte Harbor. Chandler Smith with a blacktip shark harvested at a local beach. Kurtis Knight with a 33-inch Peace River snook he caught and released during the Flatsmasters Grand Slam plug tournament. Ava McCafferty reeled in this Charlotte Harbor black drum bigger than she is. Brandon Murphy with a canal black drum. Les Beery with a greenback cutthroat trout caught and released in Rocky Mountain National Park. Kim caught and released this 6-pound gator trout using a soft plastic lure. Willie Armstead with an overslot snook he caught and released. Max Riesbeck with a decent snook on the fly. Levi Laumeyer with a baby tarpon caught and released in Cape Coral. Amanda McCorkle demonstrating the right way to show off a huge Charlotte Harbor tarpon. Phillip Smallwood caught his nurse shark in one of the Harbor’s deep holes. Terry Bogart with a slob Matlacha snook. Andrew Wehausen caught and released this bull redfish in Matlacha. John Estill Jr. with a Bull Bay mullet. John Estill Jr. doubled up on ladyfish at Colony Point. Ron Ball caught and released this Matlacha snook. David Bielawski headed out into the Harbor on his kayak and found this beautiful redfish. (Does anybody else see a face in the tail pattern?) Ron Russell fished Pine Island Sound with Aqua Breeze Charters and caught this no-spot redfish on a blue crab. David Bielawski with a monster mangrove snapper. Jimmy Perrine with a Pine Island Sound redfish. Taelor Shinn and her big barracuda. Danielle Conrad with a baby gag she caught and released in Englewood. Zane Smith caught and released a nice snook. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Reader photos FAQs on hunting rule changes Reader photos A holiday on the water Have you seen this fish? Featured Businesses Port Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Find a local business
