Reader photos Mar 3, 2021

Tony Destefano caught this 18-inch sheepshead at Alligator Creek Reef. Christina Moesley with a pair of tasty Lake Istokpoga specks. Richard Madison, Don Mosby and Duane Jackson fished offshore, bringing home red grouper and a fine mess of reef fish. Marcy Hilston of Englwood got an inshore slam, all on a Skin Series 17MR MirrOdine in the mullet pattern while fishing Lemon Bay with her husband Dane. Robert Warren caught, (and gently released) this redfish against the mangroves on the old reliable gold spoon. Randy Williams caught and released this snook in the surf at Boca Grande Pass.
