Paula Williams with a poor man's tarpon, better known as a ladyfish. 6-year-old Lennon Heck on his first fishing trip. Robert Causey's first kingfish, caught trolling a ballyhoo out of Boca Grande Pass. Chris Soto and Vincent Farruggio caught and released these redfish while fishing with Capt. Mark Miller. Jim Evans caught this 38-inch cobia near the El Jobean bridge. 2-year-old Harper Conk with her daddy, Gary Conk Jr, and her first catch ever. Jamie Rae with her first tarpon, caught and released with Capt. Mike Myers of Reelshark Charters. Jim Burns with his first tripletail. It only took 90 years to catch it. Rick Doll was 30 miles out in the Gulf when a friendly little warbler stopped by and rested for about 30 minutes. Jason Borden of Gainesville with his first rainbow runner, caught in Marathon. 6-year-old Crew Duke from Fort Ogden with a fat tilapia. Nice boots, kid! Jacob Newcomb caught this 37.5- inch cobia about 3 miles out of Stump Pass. Dean Iacovetti of Albany, N.Y., caught and released this tiger shark on a charter trip with Capt. Rich Damianos near the Power Pole reef.
