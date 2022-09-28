Reader photos Josh Olive Sep 28, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Abby Evans of Lake City, Minn., caught her first redfish with her grandpa, Roger Meland, on the Peace River. Hal Bogdanski and Allan Wood with a catch-and-release Captiva Pass snook. Luke Lemieux caught and released this snook in Oyster Creek. Linda showing off her first big black drum. Michele Guilford caught and released this hefty black drum. Christina Garrity caught and released this canal tarpon in her backyard. Lynne Evans of Port Charlotte caught herself a gray triggerfish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What’s been biting this week? Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
