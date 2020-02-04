Reader photos Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Jim Evans with an 18-inch Charlotte Harbor tripletail.Jim Evans with an 18-inch Charlotte Harbor tripletail. Rod with a hefty 27-inch red grouper. 4-year-old Dante caught and released this Pine Island Sound snook. Jeff, Dale and Ronnie got a mess of sheepshead near the Placida trestle. Austin had a great time catching and releasing this beautiful 30-inch snook. Spencer Hunter from North Port with a Little Gasparilla snook he caught and released. Retired dentist Doc Malwin has been catching snook here since he came down to this area in the late 1940s. Don Karlgaard with a 19-inch Placida sheepshead. 11-year-old Ayden Lowe caught and released his first snook in PGI. 7-year-old Michael caught and released this Charlotte Harbor redfish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Reader photos The color and the shape Canal tuna When the bait goes deep My favorite fishing tool
