Reader photos Jan 23, 2020

Joe Sheaffer caught and released this Bull Bay red. Matt with one of three chunky tilapia he caught from a South Gulf Cove canal. Mike Vecellio with a tasty tripletail he caught off Stump Pass with Capt. Matt Glass. Cappy and Claude with a pair of African pompano caught while fishing with Capt. Travis and Tony aboard the Pelagic. Deb from Sarona, Wis., with a 29-inch red grouper — her biggest fish ever. Edward Dennis with a monster cobia caught in the Gulf. Gunner Klatt used a white jig to catch and release this snook at the Venice South Jetty. Matthew Kerr from Toledo, Ohio, caught and released this PGI snook. Kat Terwelp from Wisconsin with one of several keeper sheepshead she caught at the Placida trestle. Dima Kustovsky came all the way from Ukraine to catch his first jack.
