Reader photos

DJ Hagen and his father Derek from Crete,Greece, with their first snook, caught and released in South Gulf Cove. They're not from around here, so we'll cut 'em a little slack this time — but next time, lose the dry towel for handling a fish you're going to release. It pulls the slime off the fish and can cause them very serious health problems. The best way is with wet bare hands. The slime rinses off your hands easy enough.
