Joe Sheaffer with a thick snook on Blind Pass Beach. Pete Kinley from Florida, N.Y., with a 37.5-inch Charlotte Harbor snook he caught and released. James Jurisko with a snook he caught and released outside Burnt Store Marina. Ken Taylor's Englewood snook ate a Z-Man 4-inch Diezel Minnow. Sarah visited her parents for a few days from Vermont and caught this black drum on a King Fisher Fleet charter. Dad didn't manage anything worth a photo. 4-year-old Dante with one of his Spanish mackerel. Rosalyn Wasserman from Asheville, N.C., caught and released this seatrout in front of Bull Bay. Amy DeWees from New Jersey caught her first Spanish mackerel. Jimmy Howze caught and released a mess of snook on the beach at Little Gasparilla Island over the Memorial Day weekend. For his 15th birthday, Robbie Mathews asked for a plane ticket to come to Charlotte Harbor and fish with Grandpa Fred Mathews for a week. These two snook were caught on their last casts of the week. The Langenberg family (Alexis, Stefanie, Matthew and Zack) with a couple nice red grouper caught with Capt. Bryan Ball. Jennie with her first tilapia, caught at Charlotte Sports Park. After 20 years, Tommy Lucas finally got his tarpon with his buddy Ernie Tambasco in a PGI canal. Jerry Dietrich caught his first jack crevalle while fishing with Capt. Matt Davie.
