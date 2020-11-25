Reader photos

Three Englewood Sailing Association youth sailors competed in the River Romp Junior Olympic Regatta, held at the Edison Sailing Center in Fort Myers, Oct. 17-18, and finished 16th 17th, and 18th overall out of 46 entries in the Green Fleet event. They also finished 7th and 8th in the personal best category. Left to right, Jocelyn Sheppard, Dean Strasser and Matthew Sheppard sailed eight races over the two days in very strong winds.”Two of the three had just learned to sail and had only 10 days total experience,” explained Miriam Staveley, an ESA volunteer and co-coach for the event, “so we are extremely proud of their performance.” The three from ESA competed against youth from St. Augustine, Fort Myers, Sarasota and Venice.
