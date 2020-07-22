Reader photos Jul 22, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Justus Oliviery with a baby bull shark he caught and released. Liam Bowling caught and released this 33-inch beach snook while fishing with his grandpa. Mike Smith with a big ol’ red grouper he caught with Bad Habit Charters. Alex Benard’s secret for catching black drum? Camo pants — so you can sneak up on them. Scott Harvey from Michigan City, Ind., with a bonnethead shark caught near Comorant Key on the east side. Jack, David and Doug with a trio of baby gag grouper (“grass grouper” to the old-timers) caught on Charlotte Harbor. Laurie from Montana caught her Spanish mack near the El Jobean bridge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Sarasota Co. suspends yard waste pickups Charlotte superintendent seeks to delay school opening to Aug. 31, require masks North Port police name teens involved in last weeks' car theft Empty shelves at the gun shop Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Sarasota Co. suspends yard waste pickups Charlotte superintendent seeks to delay school opening to Aug. 31, require masks North Port police name teens involved in last weeks' car theft Empty shelves at the gun shop Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses DP`s Ability Tree Service 941-889-8147 Merry Maids 834 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229 941-882-3085 Website Upright Painting LLC Charlotte & Sarasota County 941-286-1590 Forcefield Hurricane 2265 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-2295 Website Maloney's Sod 1068 Sheehan Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-637-1333 Website Pro Path Concrete 941-286-6415 Two D Home watch 239-249-5801 Website Brewburgers Venice Island 525 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-2337 Website Englewood Lock & Key 1498 S McCall Rd Unit b, Englwood, FL 34223 941-475-2311 Escape Nails 4331 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 941-244-2332 Website Find a local business
