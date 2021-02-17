Reader photos Feb 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Don Karlgaard and Dale Bolt caught grouper, grunts and snapper 19 miles out. John Marks got his 10-pound tripletail while fishing with Capt. Matt Glass. Doug Kirkham discovered that lizardfish have big mouths and big appetites when this one ate his pinfish. Who needs crab traps? Lenny Pisarski picked up this tripletail on a random bit of flotsam 16 miles out. Brian Hawley caught and released this big shark offshore. Brian Callendar of Windsor, Conn., caught this largemouth bass in Cape Coral. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Englewood's python wasn't the only big one in Florida this week Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats -- For Here & Florida Charlotte bail bondsman arrested in connection with Capitol riots DeSantis bringing vaccine bonanza to Kingsgate Two minors hurt near Englewood Beach Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Dale's Air Conditioning & Heating 18260 Paulson Dr, #A3, Port Charlotte , FL 33954 941-629-1712 Website Antonelli Auto & Tire 59 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2777 Website The Olde World Restaurant 14415 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-1155 Website Foot & Ankle Centers Of Charlotte County 3406 Tamiami Trl Unit 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-639-0025 Website Lighthouse Grill 260 Maryland Ave, Englewood, FL 34224 941-828-1368 Website Right At Home- In Home Care & Assistance 2960 S. McCall Road, Suite 205, Englewood, FL 34223 941-999-2609 Website Myakka Pines Golf Club 2550 S River Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-1753 Website Fox Fruniture 2112 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-493-3903 Website Kyle Kurtis Salon NP 1143 N Toledo Blade Blvd, North Port, FL 34288 941-251-2122 Website Total Air Solutions 1050 Corporate Ave, North Port, FL 34289 1-888-426-1770 Website Find a local business
