Reader photos

Paul Stebing of North Port caught and released this huge goliath grouper while fishing on the TommyV3 with Capt. Tom. It was safely vented and revived, and swam back to the wreck to live and grow larger.
Joe Sheaffer surfin’ with a catch-and-release trout.
Kasie and Mike with a trout double.
Johnny Ivezic with his first-ever snook.
Zoe Hopkins with a nice Cedar Key trout.
Jim Thompson of Rotonda West with an 18-inch sheepshead caught on a shrimp at Placida trestle.
Ski Romanowski with a snook caught and released near the U.S. 41 bridge in Punta Gorda.
Little man with his first snook.
Jim Kline caught and released this 14-pound snook in a Rotonda pond.
Kathleen caught this beauty of a sheepshead at the trestle in Placida.
Taylor Benoit caught and released this snook.
Wyatt Pittman with a beautiful Peace River snook. The simple things that put a smile on a child’s face!
