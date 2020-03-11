Reader photos Mar 11, 2020 Mar 11, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Pete Hatch of Cascade, Mich., caught his first black drum in the PGI rim canal while fishing with his dad. This bad-boy sheepie made Kathleen Granning’s day! Ben Stryker caught and released this Peace River jack. 10-year-old RJ with a nice mahi. Wendell Branham with a whopper 27-pound red grouper. Fred Scherger caught and released this red snapper in 115 feet off Venice. He vented it, so it should be out there when season opens. Steve and KC teamed up to catch and release this 40-inch snook in South Gulf Cove. Dan Beach with his first sheepshead from Boca. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Planning for cobia Exploring fact through fiction: Doc Ford may not be real, but he's still a local hero Snail kites: Evolution in fast forward Fishing a crazy weather pattern Get crackin' on shellcracker
