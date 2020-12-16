Reader photos Dec 16, 2020 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reader photos Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Port Charlotte loses the Stone Crabs Latest COVID-19 Stats -- For Here & Florida Spencer Stephens was a unique teen Cops: Wrong-way crash on I-75 kills one North Port's Sabal Trace to become Central Parc, 500 homes plus retail Latest e-Edition Waterline To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses The Finishing Touch, Blast Cleaning & Powder Coating 1077 Innovation Ave, North Port, FL 34289 941-426-2104 PC Solutions 6 East Oak Street, Arcadia, FL 34266 863-491-0497 Website Painting Unlimited 941-979-7947 Wendell Albritton Tree Service Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-763-5042 Rocco`s Renovation & Repair 941-268-1885 Sunny Days Ice Cream Delivery to your Home or office 941-255-1889 Currently Open Website SOS A/C & Heat 941-468-4956 June Poliachik & Michelle Brisendine Sun Realty 223 Taylor St 122, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-889-8721 Website Robert Jones Ceramic Tile 941-204-2444 Pro Path Concrete 941-286-6415 Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.