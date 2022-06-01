If you do any offshore fishing, you probably have been champing at the bit for gag grouper season to open. Well, the wait is almost over — starting June 1, gag are open to harvest in the Gulf of Mexico.
Before you head for the reef, let’s take a look at tackle. If you’ve ever fished aboard a party boat, you are familiar with the gear they use for bottom fishing: Heavy-duty broomstick rods, big Penn Senator reels and 60- to 100-pound running line. You absolutely can use this kind of equipment to catch gag and other bottom fish, but this is sportfishing and you’re depriving yourself of a lot of the sport.
Senators are good reels and last forever, but they’re slow. Reels with faster gear ratios are nice because they let you get your fish away from the bottom faster and get them away from any hungry Goliath grouper or barracuda that may be lurking. Some good choices include the Shimano Torium, Penn Squall and Avet LX 2-speed.
I suggest spooling up with 40-pound mono or 80-pound braid. The thicker your braid is, the less likely it is to dig into the underlying line on the reel — a significant problem when you pair braided line and conventional reels.
You do need a rod with a bit of backbone, but a lighter model is much more comfortable to fish all day. Jigging rods are very good for bottom fishing as well. One inexpensive option is an Ugly Stik Tiger Elite — it’ll get the job done, and at about $80 it’s a phenomenal rod for the money.
As with most other types of fishing, a long leader will get you more strikes. I use at least 4 to 8 feet. Start out with 60-pound line. If you’re not getting hits, or if you’re only getting undersize fish, go lighter. Under fishing pressure, gags can get very leader-shy. I sometimes go as light as 30-pound.
It may seem odd to use leader that’s lighter than you main line, but if you can’t get the bites you sure won’t be catching any fish. Will you get broken off occasionally? Of course. But I’d rather get broken off every now and then if that’s what’s required to have fish bite.
Besides, you don’t have to fish right down among the rocks to get gags to bite — with a little patience, you can chum them just about to the top, even in fairly deep water.
A lot of you are used to chumming when you fish around the reefs, but I’ll bet a lot of you don’t realize how close to the surface you can bring some of these fish. Red grouper like to hug the bottom, but gags are a very different fish. They, along with mangrove and yellowtail snapper, will come a long way off the bottom when there’s a free meal to be had.
Chumming will be most effective in less than 60 feet of water, but if you are willing to keep at it you can make it work in 100 feet or even deeper as long as the current’s not ripping.
Before you start chumming, anchor 50 to 100 feet upcurrent for the wreck or reef you want to fish. Your boat will spook some of the gags off the reef itself, but that’s OK: Once the food gets into the water, they’ll forget about that.
Both frozen and fresh chum can be used to good effect; I’d suggest both. Tie a frozen chum block off the bowline and let it do its thing. On the way out, stop and net some threadfins or whitebait. Cut into pieces or ground up, these make excellent fresh chum and also are a good bait option.
Making chum balls is another great way to get these fish excited. To learn more about this method, go to https://bit.ly/3PpUFda.
Once you have the gags (and probably some snapper as well) up near the surface, it’s time to start tossing over some baited lines. Use small baits and small hooks to match (remember, inline circle hooks are legally required). You don’t need any weight. Your bait should sink at about the same rate as a tossed piece of fish.
If you want to use even lighter tackle than what’s described above, this is your opportunity. Catching a 30-inch gag on 10-pound gear is a feat that you can use to impress your friends, and then you can laugh at them as they get their gear wrecked over and over again trying to duplicate it.
While you’re out there on the Gulf, keep an eye out for some of the open-water species that come fairly close to shore this time of year. Chicken dolphin to 5 pounds are likely. Keep a container of cut greenbacks in the cooler, ready to go — when those dolphin come by, they won’t stay long unless they have a reason. A spinning rod with an unweighted hook should be standing by, ready to toss out a greenback or chunk of cutbait. Cobia and permit are also definite possibilities; both of them like crabs.
If you don’t have a big enough boat for the open Gulf, you still might be able to put a gag or two in the cooler. Gag grow up inshore and then move out to sea. You can find lots of “teenager” gags inshore. Good places to look are Boca Grande and Gasparilla passes, bridges or other deepwater structure within sight of the Intracoastal channel, and even under docks and bushes near the ICW (especially at night). Most of these fish will be shorts, but if you keep at you should find some legal fish.
Traditionally, the best time to fish for gag in Southwest Florida is winter. That’s when the larger ones are more common inshore. A summer open season probably means you’ll be sorting through more short fish to come up with a limit of keepers — but that just means you’ll have to do more fishing, and that’s not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
