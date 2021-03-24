Yes, this edition of WaterLine looks a little different. Apologies to those of you who read mostly for the non-fishing stuff — there’s none in here this week, because it’s our annual guide to Southwest Florida fishing.
Those of you who have read these guides before are familiar with the concept. For those of you who haven’t, here’s the idea: Put together in one publication a whole bunch of basic information and concepts designed to help people catch more fish and have more fun in the Charlotte Harbor area.
It seems like fishing should be simple, but there are so many different species here, and so many different places where you might catch them, and so many different methods that we use regularly. Many lifelong anglers move here and suddenly find themselves struggling because the fishing here is so much different than it was back home.
It’s a tricky thing, trying to decide what to put in and what to leave out. It would be quite possible to write a very thick book on local fishing. But here, we’ve got 32 pages. That means we’re hitting the high points, and not even all of them. Do not make the mistake of thinking that what you’re holding in your hands will teach you all there is to know about local angling lore.
On the other hand, I really do think that the information contained herein is quite valuable. It’s especially important for folks who are new here and trying to to figure it out, but it’s also useful for those who have fished here for a while. Even if it’s just a reference for you, this guide is something to hang on to. And if you don’t think you need it, don’t chuck it — pass it off to someone who might make good use of it.
For me, the annual guide is always my favorite issue of the year, and it’s because of the teaching aspect. Over the years, I’ve learned a lot about fishing our waters (quite a bit of it from WaterLine’s writing staff), and being able to share that knowledge is something I really enjoy. It’s better in person, but since there’s no way to reach all of you, this will do just fine.
Once you’ve absorbed as much of this special edition as you can, you’ll probably start thinking about furthering your education. Trial-and-error is a great teacher, and so is fishing with people who are better than you are (humbling, but also eye-opening). It will also help to have friends at the tackle shop, so pick one and make it your regular stop. Buy your gear and your bait from them, and learn whatever they’re willing to teach.
And then, of course, there’s the weekly magazine and radio show, which has always been and will continue to be a source of useful educational columns, not just fishing stories. If you’re not reading WaterLine and catching Radio WaterLine every week, you’re missing out — and I would hate for you to miss out.
With so much water and so many opportunities, not one of us will even be able to experience it all or learn everything about fishing here. That’s an amazing thing, the fact that you could fish all day every day and never learn it all, always discovering new mysteries to ponder and new ideas to try. But you’ll never do it from the couch, so put a rod in your hand and get out there — after you finish reading this guide, of course.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@ WaterLineWeekly.com.
