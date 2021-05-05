April and May are usually very dry months in Southwest Florida, but not always. Last year, we got quite a bit of rain at the end of May, and all that water had the toads racing out of their underground hibernacula to do the hokey-pokey — or is that the hanky-panky?
Whether the rain shows up tomorrow or holds off until July (yes, it’s done that too, and we never really know from year to year which way it’s gonna go), the toads will be waiting for it. Toads have dry warty skins, which allow them to survive in dry conditions away from water. But like all amphibians (see also frogs, salamanders and newts), they’re dependent on water for reproduction. Amphibian eggs don’t have hard shells like reptile eggs do. Instead, they’re gelatinous like fish eggs. If they’re not sitting in water, they dry out quickly, killing the developing embryos.
Now, of course, we have water available year-round. Frogs and toads could certainly lay their eggs in creeks or ponds. But these aren’t ideal sites. There’s a very simple reason they prefer shallow, ephemeral water: Predators. There aren’t as many hungry mouths in a swale that holds water for only three months out of the year.
Frogs and toads are able to utilize these sites because their tadpoles are very tough and not at all picky about what they eat. Algae is good, but if that’s not available then decaying plant matter will do. And if the water temperature drops to 50 degrees with a late-season front or rises to 120 on a hot sunny day? OK by them.
Unfortunately, they do have one major weakness. Amphibian skins are highly permeable — great for getting extra oxygen from both water and air, but lousy at keeping out unexpected chemicals from the surrounding environment. You and I have thick waterproof skins. Most chemicals applied to your skin will stay on the outside. An amphibian will simply absorb them.
This is one reason that frogs and toads have been declining. Man-made ditches are excellent breeding spots and draw many of them in. But would you drink ditch water? Of course not — it’s a soup of chemicals, many of them from the vehicles we drive. Many tadpoles don’t survive in such waters, and many that do will not succeed at reproducing as adults.
In our area, the most common ditch frog is the Cuban treefrog, an exotic species which is now abundant in suburban coastal Florida. Despite a sometimes warty appearance, these are not toads.
In the actual toad category, there are three possibilities here. By far the most likely: The southern toad, noted for a high trilling call. These animals can reach nearly five inches long, though most are smaller. While calling for a mate, the males tend to sit a few feet away from the water on dry land. Once a female responds, he’ll hop onto her back and hang on with his front legs in a strong grip called amplexus. Once embraced, she’ll go to the water, carrying him along.
Oak toads are much smaller than their southern toad cousins, only about an inch or so long. Their call is shorter, consisting of single peeps instead of a trill, and higher-pitched. It’s also much louder. I can hear oak toads in the ditches while driving down the road with the windows up and the radio on. Male oak toads usually call from the water.
The third is the cane toad, also called the marine toad. I have not heard them call in person, but I’ve heard recordings. It’s a long trill, much lower than the southern toad’s. Cane toads, which are native to South America, are not found in most of Southwest Florida. However, I have caught them in Cape Coral, so if you’re south of the Peace River they’re a possibility.
Amplexing toads don’t mate like mammals. It’s actually more like fish spawning. The female lays her eggs, and then the male fertilizes them externally. Although amplexus looks a lot like mammal mating, it’s really just a convenient way for the male to ensure he’s there at the right moment, and also to keep other males away.
For some of you, that’s more toad biology than you wanted to know. But some of you are intrigued. If you’re in the latter group, I encourage you to buy a headlamp. That way, whenever the rains show up, you’ll be ready to get out and spend some field time with randy toads. In the meantime, here’s a link so you’ll be ready: https://bit.ly/3vGGZGf.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
