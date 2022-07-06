Regulators appear poised to rain hard on our offshore fishing parade. Our challenges are much more than skyrocketing fuel and gear costs. I just returned from a week in Fort Myers attending the Gulf Council meetings. Get ready for severe restrictions on red grouper, gag and amberjack. It looks like we can expect to be almost shut out of all three.
These fish stocks are depleted and require severe closures if they are to recover. Intense pressures from commercial and recreational fishing, plus environmental stresses, are taking a huge toll. The reduction figures being discussed will shock all of us. On a personal note, I’m seeing a recovery locally of our baby groupers. Things could recover, if we don’t endure more red tides.
We have more than a million boats registered in Florida and thousands of out-of-state boaters utilizing our waters and natural resources. It’s easy to blame the commercial fisherman when we see then offloading tons of fish, but they are totally monitored and recreational are not. We have no accurate tools to correctly count catches by rec anglers.
Besides that, our biggest problem could be dead discards. Many, if not most, of the fish we return to the water don’t survive. This is where you and I can make the largest positive difference — by carefully releasing healthy fish. More use of descending tools, venting and minimum handling would definitely have a positive impact of fish stocks.
Back in Grandpa’s day, this stuff might not have mattered so much. But consider the impact our population growth is putting on fish stocks. Add in water quality issues effects for juvenile fish, remembering that gags, red grouper and most snapper grow up inshore. We have paved paradise and destroyed our natural protections.
Our population expansion has costs. Every additional person moving here means less habitat for wildlife and less of wild Florida for each of us to enjoy. Be it fish, animals, quiet spaces, shade, whatever — it’s being reduced every single day.
We all require clean water and protection from pollution. The wetlands we destroy used to filter runoff water. The more we pave with heat-absorbing blacktop, the hotter it gets. Asphalt and concrete replacing trees and green landscape means less cover, less shade, less oxygen. It’s no surprise we are paying for our destruction.
We continue to add miles of seawalls, that provide no habitats (except for oysters, which in many places seem to by dying anyway). We replace the riprap and natural shorelines with walls, then act surprised that we have less fish and critters.
Mangroves and natural shorelines provide nooks and crannies for smaller sealife like shrimp, crabs and baby fish. They offer places to hide from larger fish and seabirds. Every time we reduce habitats, we reduce the estuary’s carrying capacity (the total mass of life a given habitat can support).
The best example I can offer is the collapse of the Indian River Lagoon system. They dumped a huge amount of Lake Okeechobee in 2018 and murdered the lagoon.
This system was already under a lot of stress from local nutrient pollution. The influx of nitrogen form the lake tipped the balance and algal blooms flourished, then died — killing everything that requires oxygen. Seagrasses and fish populations were devastated. Now we are losing thousands — yes, thousands — of manatees in that area because they have no food.
Resolutions for all of these challenges are complex, but our new order society demands Band-Aid solutions, right now. We lack the patience or interest to understand the problems then vet working solutions.
We have issues to address locally, such as sewage treatment and water runoff. Current sewage treatments are not adequate to remove many problems like nutrient pollution and pharmaceuticals.
Unfortunately, we lack the funds and will to tackle the problems. It’s easier to just pass them on to the next people. That attitude may have let us slide yesterday, but all the temporary solutions are catching up with us today. Chickens eventually come home to roost.
I don’t have all the answers, but I can tell you this much for sure: These challenges must be faced and resolved if we’re going to sustain our quality of life, protect our natural resources, and maintain our property values.
The costs to attempt fixing problems increase exponentially the longer we ignore them. Look at the Everglades or Chesapeake Bay and you’ll see what I mean. Both have seen billions of dollars invested, and both still have big problems that will need billions more. Real solutions will never be cheaper than they are today.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
