Well, that happened quick. Usually we have a bit of notice when a fishing season is about to close. But not this time: Fisheries regulators announced this past Friday afternoon that red grouper and triggerfish would be closing in Gulf federal waters on Sept. 15, giving offshore anglers just a few days to find out that one of their favorite targets is off the table.
According to the computers that run all these things, red grouper recreational catches in early 2021 were substantially higher than catches during the same time periods in recent years. From the press release: Preliminary landings data received in early September indicate recreational landings had exceeded the recreational quota by nearly 60,000 pounds as of June 30.
That quota is also called the annual catch target, or ACT, and it’s 920,000 pounds (gutted weight). So the feds are saying that by July 1, you and I had caught 980,000 pounds of red grouper from the Gulf.
Is that too much? It wasn’t too much just a couple years back in 2018. That year, there was a recreational ACT of 2,370,000 pounds. If we still had that ACT, we’d be continuing to catch as usual instead of closing the season with three and a half months left in the year. Why don’t we?
Federal fisheries management is reactive, not proactive. If you look at several years’ worth of data, you’ll notice that when the ACT is low, we tend to catch more fish. When the ACT is high, we catch fewer. That’s because the ACT lags reality by sometimes several years.
I don’t know about you, but I tend to view reality as a better guide than some semi-random number to tell us what’s actually happening on the reefs. And reality says that right now, we have more red grouper. We caught more in the first seven months of this year than we caught in all of 2017, 2018 or 2019 — years when we had cheap fuel and lots of people out fishing Gulf waters.
Red grouper are also targeted by commercial fishermen, and they get the majority of the quota — 76 percent of, actually. That doesn’t come out of our ACT; they have their own. And this closure will not affect them. The commercial harvest of red grouper is managed under an Individual Fishing Quota system and will remain open. Whether you view that as fair will depend on a number of personal factors.
Now, I have good news and bad news. The good news is that this closure is temporary, and red grouper will reopen on Jan. 1, 2022.
The bad news is that since we have fished for another 67 days since we went 60,000 pounds over the ACT, we’re probably more like 150,000 pounds over the ACT. That’s a debit that will be applied to next year’s catch. If we were dealing with FWC, they might reduce the harvest by dropping the bag limit to one fish or making a change to the size limit.
But we’re dealing with the federales, and that system moves very slowly (see above re ACTs lagging reality) — much too slowly to make any such change. Instead, we’ll get a notice probably sometime in May or June that we have reached our reduced quota for the year and red grouper season will once again be closing early. So prepare yourselves for that sad reality.
I’ll leave you with my general thoughts on the whole situation: It really is too bad that we have this idiotic federal management system. I think there are a lot more fish out there and that the stock can sustain the pressure right now, but I’ll follow the law.
Besides, red grouper are definitely not the best table fish on the reefs. The meat is a bit coarse and they always have parasites living in their muscle tissue. There are enough delicious snappers and grunts out there to make offshore trips worthwhile.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.