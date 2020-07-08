Nothing happens fast with Federal fishery management, and that might be a good thing this year for Southwest Florida anglers. The Gulf Council met last month and, among other things, discussed what to do about managing red grouper. The discussion was held because the best and latest science regarding the health of the red grouper population was released in a stock assessment about a year ago in July of 2019. (You can read it here if you’re bored: https://bit.ly/2YZBlBx).
This stock assessment pointed out that the red grouper stock in the Gulf of Mexico is “lower than it has ever been.” That sounds pretty alarming, but it is now a full year after the release of this startling fact and nothing has yet been done about it. At their June meeting, the Gulf Council reviewed several management options — all of which would result in the season for red grouper being shut down before the end of the year.
But no decision was made at that meeting, and the Council is now seeking input from anglers, including commercial, recreational and for-hire fishermen. And that will take time. And it will then take more time for the Gulf Council to digest the industry input, then more time to decide on a management strategy, then even more time to enact that strategy.
Maybe — just maybe — we’ll get to finish out the fishing year before the season is closed. But you can pretty well bet that in 2021, we won’t be harvesting red grouper for a full 12 months.
Here is an observation: It does appear that red grouper numbers in local waters are in a down cycle, but the lowest population ever? Not in our area as far as most anglers seem to be reporting. Talk to offshore anglers, and plenty are bringing back limits and also releasing a bunch. Now, gag grouper are a different story. Gags do seem to be way, way down in numbers in our area. Go figure.
She was right
Mrs. Capt. Ralph has told me for years that I’m not a good multi-tasker, and I have always pooh-poohed her observation. But summer 2020 seems to be proving her point.
Despite my best efforts, I am having a hard time being panicky and over-fixated on National Hurricane Center forecasts, Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard, the national news, and the FWC’s Red Tide Monitoring Website all at the same time. Apparently there are just too many potential disasters brewing for me to obsess satisfactorily over all of them at once.
One more worry …
On Saturday, I found about a dozen innocent-looking little white fluffballs hanging on the leaves of a couple of small oak trees. They may look harmless, but they’re definitely not. They’re caterpillars, and they can hurt you.
They are called puss caterpillars and are the larval form of the flannel moth. If one of these caterpillars gets smashed against your skin, as might happen if you were trimming branches or riding a mower around the trees, the muscle pain and joint ache that can ensue is agonizing and lasts for days. They tend to position themselves on the very outermost ends of the branches so they can munch on newly sprouted leaves, which puts them where they’re most likely to be encountered.
These caterpillars are primarily a summertime nuisance in Southwest Florida. I looked at my notes from last year and discovered that my first encounter with them was on July 7, 2019 — only a few calendar days different than my first on July 4 this year. Mother Nature’s seasonal cycles are amazing, even if they do involve nasty little buggers. Speaking of cycles, last year’s batch of puss caterpillars was a real bumper crop. Hopefully we won’t see so many this year.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
