While conducting on the water training the last few weeks, I have encountered at least one vessel per trip traveling on the wrong side of the channel. With each encounter comes the most difficult part of being a captain: Making a decision.
Of course, each time I encounter a knucklehead violating the U.S. Coast Guard Rules of the Road, I start my communications with a sounding of my boat’s sound-producing appliance (the whistle). I make five short blasts, which can mean either no, doubt or in this case, danger.
Next comes some mental gymnastics (defined as making a decision based on what you see with your eyes and decide with your brain, not the myriad of electronics onboard) to help provide me the best inputs possible to make my decision.
Do I exit the channel and potentially run aground? Do I alter course to port and cross over to the wrong side of the channel? Or do I back down and stop my vessel? Well, that depends. Is there another vessel on the port side of the channel? Is there a vessel overtaking me on my port or starboard side? Is there a vessel dead astern of me?
There are so many inputs that go into making the right decision. Luckily for me, each encounter ended with the knucklehead having a startled look on their face and eventually altering course to their starboard and passing me port to port. As we passed each other, some have shrugged their shoulders and several have thrown their hands in the air. One pointed at the daybeacon and yelled, “What, are you color blind?”
Well, as a matter of fact, I’m not. I just passed my Farnsworth Lantern Test as part of my updated USCG Merchant Mariner physical, and I can see colors just fine. Maybe Capt. Knucklehead was referring to the green daybeacon with the yellow square on it that I was about to pass on my starboard side.
I was, after all, heading south in the Intracoastal Waterway, keeping to the right side of the channel and attempting to pass the daybeacon at a safe distance. Could he have been confused? Maybe he thought he was operating in the International Association of Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) Region B.
Nah, no way — he couldn’t possibly understand that. But then again, maybe he passed his online Florida Boat Smart Course, so he’s fully qualified to operate a boat here in Florida. Haha, just kidding. Well, I guess I’ll never know.
Whatever the excuse, Capt. Knucklehead reminded me of two things: First, just how substandard our boating education requirement is here in Florida. And second, most vessel operators clearly don’t understand the two marker systems used in Southwest Florida. We use both the IALA Region B system and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) system. Let’s take a quick look at each system and its history.
The need for dependable navigation aids (NAVAIDS) also known as an aid to navigation (ATON) can be traced as far back as the 13th century. The first recorded buoy was located in the Guadalquivir River to aid mariners approaching Sevilla, Spain.
Modern ATONs are still as relevant to safe navigation today as they were back then. ATONs are comprised of beacons, daybeacons, buoys and lighthouses, to name a few.
Beacons are ATONs that are permanently fixed to the Earth’s surface. They range from lighthouses to small, single-pile structures and may be located on land or water. Lighted beacons are called lights; unlighted beacons are called daybeacons. Beacons display a daymark to make them readily visible and easily identifiable against their surroundings.
Buoys are floating ATONs that come in many shapes and sizes. They are moored to the seabed by concrete sinkers with chain or synthetic rope.
Red, green and multicolored (red/green or green/red) beacons, daybeacons and buoys are all part of a system used to outline navigational channels and are known as lateral markers. Lateral markers help designate the safest route to be followed by boaters. They also define the navigable boundaries of a channel as well as mark junctions for preferred channels.
In Southwest Florida, the main lateral marker system used is the IALA Region B. This system works on the basis of “red, right, returning.” When returning from an open sea or exiting Charlotte Harbor and entering another channel off of the Harbor, boaters must keep red buoys, beacons or daybeacons on the starboard side of the boat.
This of course means that green buoys, beacons daybeacons will be passed on the port side of the boat. While traveling in any channel each boater should keep to the starboard side of the channel.
However, a second ATON system passes through our area, and it works a little differently.
The ICW was part of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1909. Congress called for the creation of a continuous inland waterway from Boston to the Rio Grande. To differentiate the IALA Region B markers from the ICW markers, a yellow triangle is placed at the top of red markers and a yellow square or rectangle is placed at the top of green markers.
Once you understand the basics of how it works, navigating on the ICW is actually pretty straightforward. Traveling south from Boston, red beacons, daybeacons or buoys with a yellow triangle are kept to the starboard side, while green beacons, daybeacons and buoys with a yellow square/rectangle are kept to the port side.
Another way to grasp the ICW is to remember that green markers will always be on the side of open water, while red markers will always be on the side of land.
So, during your next adventure on the water please keep in mind that navigational markers have been around for more than 800 years, and still provide the same information they did back then. They are a critical part of safe boating. To help prevent collisions, learn your ATONs and remember that “red, right, returning” isn’t always right.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.