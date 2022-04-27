Good news for fishermen targeting Gulf red snapper this year: You’ll have longer seasons than we’ve seen in recent years, whether you’re going out on your own or on a charter.
As most anglers and seafood connoisseurs are well aware, red snapper are a high-demand fish. They are heavily targeted by both recreational and commercial fishermen for their fine-textured fillets. Since everybody wants them, harvest has to be strictly regulated — and it’s challenging to make that harvest fair for all the players.
Red snapper have been at the center of a controversial plan called sector separation. Now, fisheries managers have actually been separating the commercial and recreational sectors for many years. This is done to ensure that both of these groups have access to fish. But when we talk about sector separation, what we mean is dividing the recreational harvest among two subgroups: Private anglers and charter boats.
This divided harvest has been discussed for several of the most desirable reef species: Red snapper, amberjack, gray triggerfish, gag and red grouper. But so far, red snapper is the only one that’s been implemented (in 2015). And it makes understanding the seasons a little tricky, because there are two — and the dates are different.
We’ll look at the charter season first. This covers only vessels with federal for-hire reef fish permits, and it’s set by NOAA. It will open June 1 and close at 12:01 a.m. August 19. That’s 79 days, as opposed to the 63 days of open season last year.
Then we have the recreational season, which is for private boats and charter boats lacking federal permits. This season is determined by the FWC, and has been since 2018. The main season will run from June 17 through July 31, which is 45 days. Then there’s a shorter 12-day fall season, which is divided into weekends: Oct. 8-9; 15-16 and 22-23; Nov. 11-13 (Veteran’s Day weekend); and Nov. 25-27 (the weekend after Thanksgiving).
Sharper readers will have noticed that there are some charter boats fishing the recreational season, which doesn’t sound like full sector separation. Absolutely right. To the feds, only federally permitted boats count. Boats that don’t have the permits aren’t allowed to catch red snapper in federal waters anyway (outside 9 nautical miles).
But, wait! The seasons aren’t fair! Why do the charter boats get a longer season? How come they’re the favorites? Well, before you go crying to Mama, let’s look at how the fish are divvied up.
First, we have the total quota for Gulf red snapper, which is 15.1 million pounds whole weight. This is the total amount that can be taken by both the commercial and recreational sectors. The recreational quota is 7,399,000 pounds — 49 percent of the total. Of that 7.4 million pounds, private anglers get 57.7 percent (4,269,000 lb) and the charter boats are allocated 42.3 percent (3,130,000 lb).
Once you get to that point, determining the length of the season is easy math. All you need to know is how many fish are being harvested on average private and charter trips and what those fish weigh. OK, nobody has those actual numbers, so we have to make a semi-educated guess. At least the math is basic.
I know some of you are wondering about the commercial red snapper season. There isn’t one. Commercial red snapper have been managed under the IFQ (individual fishing quota) system since 2008. Instead of having a specific time frame, fishermen have a set amount they can harvest. This amount varies by permit holder. Commercial fishermen who have no quota aren’t allowed to bring a single red snapper back to the dock.
If you’re thinking this is a lot more complicated than you were expecting — well, yeah. But this is where we end up with a fish that has become too popular for its own good. Demand far exceeds supply. Want to simplify it? You’re not the only one. So you tell me: What’s your better plan that ensures fish for you, for the charter fleet and for the seafood dealers, while also setting aside enough for the future?
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
