Everybody’s talking about red snapper right now and they seem to be catching them. I think red snapper is one of the easiest fish to cook and also one of the easiest to over cook as well. Like I always say if you think it’s done, it’s probably overcooked.
I personally have not had the chance to chase a big snapper this year; however, that will change real soon. What I have been able to do is get some really good shrimp off the shrimp boat, and I have some friends who were kind enough to give me a couple pieces of red snapper, so I paired those with my shrimp.
When I worked in France, my chef would make me leave one or two pin bones in each fillet while it was cooking. When you could slide the pin bone out, it was cooked. This works with just about any fish. Just make sure you get all of them out before serving. Nobody wants to eat bony fish (unless they are eating whole fish, then you just around them).
Fish, just like every other meat, tastes better if cooked with the bones in place. How often do you see rack of lamb prepared without the rib bones still attached? There is a reason for that. Sure, it’s a convenient handle. But the main purpose is to add flavor. Same for pork ribs, T-bone steaks, or a whole roast chicken.
Fish bones are pretty useless as handles, but they do add flavor — and as a bonus will let you know when the fish is cooked.
Red snapper have a beautiful coloration, so I suggest you leave the skin on (remove the scales, though). I just make sure to put a couple of scores in the skin so it doesn’t turn into a rubbery mess while it’s being cooked. If you score the skin, it will stay flat and shrink while cooking, which makes a very nice presentation.
This fish has a clean, mild flavor that is easily overpowered by seasonings. You could blacken or bronze it if you want, but if you do, you might as well be eating tilapia or swai. A light hand will allow the taste of the snapper itself to shine.
So how do we season it? I like to just use plain old salt and pepper. When seasoning anything with salt and pepper, you have to kind of pretend that they’re raining down on whatever you’re going to cook. Chefs usually have a little heavier hand with salt and pepper when it comes to seasoning their meats.
Dry the fillets, season them, and let them sit on your counter or butcher block while you prep your shrimp. Shrimp prep is easy: Devein and peel them, then rain salt and pepper on them. Then let them sit next to the snapper fillets while you add two tablespoons of cooking oil to your pan and get it hot.
After that pan is nice and hot, place your fillets skin side down and sear them for about two minutes to crisp the skin. Flip it over, then add your seasoned shrimp to the pan along with a small amount of white wine and let it cook for about two minutes.
Add a half-stick of soft butter and let it melt, then add a half-cup of cream and turn the heat down. Simmer five minutes and let the sauce reduce a bit. Add some herbs, turn off the heat, then let it steep for a few minutes.
Thyme and oregano would be a good herb combo here, but feel free to experiment. Tarragon by itself would also be suitable. Cilantro pairs well with some fish (mahi, for example), but it’s a little strong for delicate red snapper. I prefer fresh herbs, but dried will work. Remember that dried herbs have a stronger flavor, so use less.
Plate the fillets and shrimp, then pour that wonderful sauce over the top. Then get out your best chardonnay, pour a glass and enjoy it with your seasonal red snapper and local shrimp. Cheers.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
