Charlotte Harbor was famous for our awesome redfishing prior to two red tide fish kills. Our publisher’s column from last week mentioned the destruction of breeding redfish by a 2011 red tide bloom. This plus another major redfish broodstock kill in 2012 devastated our redfish populations. These back-to-back blows killed a large percentage of our breeder reds.
The 2011 Boca Grande kill left an enormous number of large redfish on the beaches of Gasparilla Island. A reliable friend and Boca resident counted almost a thousand on just one walk that covered about a mile of beach.
The following October, another friend asked me if we should go grouper fishing or dove hunting over the weekend. I suggested he take his plane and fly the coastline to see if we had dead fish because we had endured more fish kills. He flew from Egmont Channel (the entrance into Tampa Bay) south to Boca Grande Pass. He reported tens of thousands of giant redfish, dead and floating about ten miles off the beaches. We didn’t go fishing.
I reported this to the fish kill hotline. Antarctica is much hotter than this hotline — they waited five days to check, and I’m not surprised to report they found nothing. Duh! Dead fish move with currents and winds, plus they sink after a few days. It was an extremely disappointing experience, and I don’t waste my time calling anymore.
We lack the means to deter red tide outbreaks, and yet we all obviously contribute to them. It is crucial that we figure out how to mitigate red tide and its impacts to our fisheries. Remember that fish are not all we lose. Sponges, corals and even seagrasses all experience massive die-offs in concentrated red tide blooms. Everything that requires oxygen dies — fish, the things fish eat, and the natural live bottom that provides fish habitat.
I work with a network of experienced local guides, and we all have noticed that most of our migrating kingfish and Spanish mackerel no longer come near local shores. The baitfish migrations that hold fish pass straight thru because they have no habitats to hang around. I believe 2010 was our last good beach run.
It’s even worse with the redfish. I haven’t observed a school of breeder reds since the big kills over a decade ago. We used to play with them every year in the fall. With severely reduced broodstocks, recruitment of our Harbor fish is minimal. A few are coming back, but numbers are nothing like we enjoyed before the kills.
I’m extremely disappointed that the FWC has failed miserably at stock enhancement efforts to mitigate problems like this. I was a member of the Stock Enhancement Advisory Board, so I had a front-row seat to that wasted effort.
More than 10 years’ work by our group produced everything the state needed to know for setting up hatcheries. Criteria, protocols, and even exact costs per fish according to size were crystal clear. Plus, we documented the results in a Tampa Bay study. Everything worked as anticipated — but there was never any funding.
Consider the impact to our local economies. Red tides and hurricanes have crippled our fishing locally. Covid was just another nail in the coffin. Closures ran off clients wanting a fresh fish dinner. Most of us trained our clients to limit their harvest, not to take a limit. Still, snook, reds and trout closed for about three years hurt! Expect more closures after this outbreak. When will our fishery managers lobby for funding to replenish our fish stocks?
Freshwater fishermen have enjoyed successful stocking programs for decades while saltwater species are ignored. Why? The simple answer is money. We never get any financial supports, yet we support a huge economic impact — much larger than the freshwater fishery. Again, why? All I can tell you is the squeaky wheel gets the attention. If we’re being neglected by our commission, we need to speak up or do without.
I hear a hatchery facility near Port Manatee is in the works. Seeing is believing. I’ve listened to promises for more than 20 years and endured numerous disappointments time after time. Hatcheries were supposedly being funded by money from the Alafia River phosphate spill in 2005, then with BP dollars after the 2010 oil spill. All talk, no fish!
Great choice in site selection, by the way — right where the Piney Point spill location was! I can’t make this stuff up.
Let me repeat: The process was delivered to the state fisheries managers about 25 years ago. We worked very hard to ensure the information was valid, vetted and documented. Our protocols for aquaculture and stock enhancement have been accepted worldwide.
Our study involved the leading experts from our country and even abroad from Japan. All the big players: Mote Marine, Scripps Institution of Oceanography from California, Mote, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Harbor Branch and more! The Florida Marine Research Institute oversaw the project and did an amazing job of creating, leading, and funding our project — but that was the end of it. Where are the fish?
Let’s see if this can stir up some positive responses from our leaders. Maybe the CCA can help, but we need to shoot for millions of hatchlings instead of hundreds. Since it looks like red tide isn’t going anywhere, it’s time to make a push for serious stock enhancement, not for put-and-take but for disaster mitigation. Share your thoughts.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.