Red tide fish kill

A large spotted seatrout and hundreds of baby catfish were among the victims of a 2018 red tide bloom in Fort Myers Beach.

 Shutterstock photo

What is red tide?

A red tide, or harmful algal bloom, is a higher-than-normal concentration of a microscopic alga (plantlike organism). In Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, the species that causes most red tides is Karenia brevis, often abbreviated as K. brevis.


