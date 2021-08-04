Here we go again with red tide. Most of the readers of this column are probably aware that in recent weeks, a particularly potent bloom of red tide has made sad headlines in the Tampa Bay area. As of this writing that bloom seems to be subsiding in that area, though it’s entirely possible that by the time these words are published, the situation may have changed.
Readers with a good memory may also recall that there was a persistent and disruptive red tide outbreak along the coasts of Lee and Collier counties that spanned December, January and February. About when that bloom subsided, another one flared up in Charlotte Harbor during March and April. And it was about the time the Charlotte Harbor bloom was subsiding that the current Tampa Bay episode got underway in June.
Now we’re seeing red tide flaring up further and further south along the coast, with Venice, then Stump Pass, then Boca Grande Pass all seeing effects. How far will it go? Ask again later.
This year’s pattern of red tide blooms is interesting, because it illustrates how little we really know about red tide. Did the bloom in Collier County actually move northward up the coast all the way to Tampa Bay? It looks that way when the sample results are viewed on a chart, but such a movement seems unlikely since red tide cells have very little ability to swim and since the prevailing currents along our coast tend to run from north to south.
A more likely scenario is that over time conditions became favorable for red tide in a south-to-north pattern and the blooms resulted.
But what are “favorable” conditions for red tide? Do we ever hear red tide reporting that says conditions are getting good for a red tide bloom in this area so be on the lookout? How about the opposite: Conditions for red tide are becoming less favorable, so the current bloom should start to subside soon.
No, we don’t ever hear those things — because in spite of what we see on social media or even on mainstream media, no one really knows what conditions cause or enhance red tide blooms.
When the blooms were strong off Lee and Collier counties, there were lots of people who were adamantly claiming that they were the result of Lake Okeechobee discharges via the Caloosahatchee River. A couple months later, there were lots of people loudly proclaiming that the bloom in Charlotte Harbor was the result of septic tanks and/or legacy phosphate in the Peace River basin as a result of phosphate mining.
A couple months after that when the blooms became intense in Tampa Bay, media reports abounded with people blaming the situation on discharges of water contaminated with mining processing refuse from now-abandoned phosphate mines that had been stored at the Piney Point facility near the mouth of Tampa Bay.
Which of these is the real culprit? Could it be that all them are to blame? Or is it possible that none of these potential sources have anything to do with it at all? Opinions (including some that are very strong and loud) abound — but the reality is that we simply do not know the answers. It’s frustrating and unsatisfying when we hear scientists say “more research is needed,” but that’s the truth.
A friend with a technical background who has been around fisheries and water quality issues in Southwest Florida for decades told me something many years ago that has stuck with me. He observed that red tide research really gets going for a year or two after every major outbreak, when politicians are motivated to allocate money to placate upset voters. But when red tides subside and people’s (and politician’s) interests shift in other directions, then funding for research tends to dry up and projects get shelved.
It is astounding that we have very little real understanding of an issue which is so costly and disruptive to so many people and businesses. If we really want to understand red tide and be able to make decisions that might actually lessen its impacts, we need to take the energy and attention that is currently being put toward pointing fingers and redirect it toward ramping up our research efforts.
I know, I know — research is hard, and it’s not near as much fun or as short-term satisfying as bashing people and industries. But the truth is that it’s much more likely to get the results that we all want.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
