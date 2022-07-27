A lot of Southwest Florida anglers have waited a long time to hear this: On Sept. 1, redfish and snook will both be open for harvest.
Unless there’s some kind of disastrous event like a major red tide bloom, in which case the FWC might close them again on short notice for whatever period of time the commissioners see fit.
Now, this does not make everyone happy. Many local fishermen have opined that it would be better if redfish and snook stayed closed. A high percentage of the folks I have heard expressing this are charter guides, who believe the closures have contributed to fish populations increasing. More fish means happier clients (as long as they’re not fish eaters).
On the other hand, a lot of “average Joe” anglers are more than ready to sink their teeth into a legal redfish or snook fillet. I specify legal, because I know some people have not been willing to wait for the law to change. Poachers are low-down dirty thieves, but I understand those who have been patiently hankering. I like fresh fish too.
It wasn’t really too long ago that people mostly fished for the table. Sure, the catching was always fun — but if you were fishing just for fun, your fellow anglers would wonder what might be wrong with you.
But attitudes change, and now people will look at you funny for keeping some types of fish. A couple generations back, most fishermen wouldn’t have even considered releasing a 10-pound largemouth bass. You kidding? It’ll feed the whole family and then some.
Do it now, and post the photos on social media. Be sure to make out your will first, because they’re gonna drag you. Harvesting even a smaller bass will get you snide remarks from many. Bass are sportfish now, worth much more alive than they are dead. Ditto peacock bass around Miami, and native trout in many parts of the country.
Funny, though — those same holier-than-thous usually have no problem at all with you bringing home a few walleye, stringers of crappie, and as many catfish as you want to take. Some fish are on pedestals to be worshiped, and others are just fish. It’s a weird religion.
We each have our own comfort levels with what we harvest. Some (maybe too many) people would take it all if there was no possibility of being caught themselves. Others have pedestal fish, or don’t want to kill anything.
My own take is that if it’s legal to keep the fish, do what you want and let others do the same. Of course, that has the caveat of not being wasteful. It’s highly disrespectful to kill something and then just toss it to the scavengers. If you’re harvesting for a purpose, OK. If you just like to kill stuff, you need to sell your tackle and use the money for therapy.
So, keeping in mind that many of you are probably planning to bring home a snook and/or redfish as soon the law allows, let’s take a moment to review the laws.
There are no changes to snook. The slot limit is 28 to 33 inches total length, meaning a fish shorter than 28 inches or longer than 33 inches must be released. To measure for total length, squeeze the tail and measure from snout to the end of the tail fin. The fall season will be open from Sept. 1 to the end of November. The bag limit is one per legal harvester, and if you need a license, you also need a $10 snook permit.
Redfish will retain the current slot limit of 18 to 27 inches overall length. The bag limit stands at one per harvester. However, there will be a maximum boat limit of two fish. If there are three licensed fishermen on board, somebody gets left out. There will also be an off-the-water transport limit of four fish. There is currently no plan for a closed season.
I’ll throw trout in too, since a lot of fishermen seem to be having trouble remembering the current rules that went into effect Feb. 1. There’s a slot limit of 15 to 19 inches. The bag limit is three per harvester, with a maximum of six per boat. You may possess one over 19 inches per boat (or, if fishing from shore, one per harvester). There is also no closed season for trout.
There’s one other rule to consider which applies to all three of these fish. Captains and crew on a for-hire trip are not allowed to keep any for themselves. This has been the case with snook for years, but it’s relatively new for trout and brand-new for redfish. So if it’s just you and the captain on the boat, the boat limit is one snook, one redfish and three trout.
Does it seem to you like the regulations just keep getting more restrictive? It’s not your imagination. That’s what happens when your state’s human population just grows and grows. The water and the fish get more pressured, and there’s less pie to go around at the same time as more want a slice. If you want a solution for that problem … well, I’m just a person, not a wizard.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
