WWTpublisher072822.jpg

Photo provided

Geoff Gunn caught and released his first snook last month. Maybe he’ll be able to bring one home about a month from now.

 Photo provided

A lot of Southwest Florida anglers have waited a long time to hear this: On Sept. 1, redfish and snook will both be open for harvest.

Unless there’s some kind of disastrous event like a major red tide bloom, in which case the FWC might close them again on short notice for whatever period of time the commissioners see fit.


Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments