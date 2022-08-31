Today was going to be the day for snook and redfish to open again. It’s been so long since we have been allowed to enjoy a fresh snook or redfish I’ve forgotten what they taste like. Then we got a last-minute monkey wrench from the FWC: By executive order issued Aug. 30, snook are staying closed (see page 3 for more details).
Redfish are opening, though — at least as of this writing. There’s also a change in trout rules today. The six-fish vessel limit has expired, permitting us to keep three fish per harvester no matter how many anglers are aboard.
Our fisheries are generally doing better now than they have in recent years. Major red tide blooms in 2017 and ‘18 crippled stocks and, together with other algal blooms, smothered and devastated our crucial seagrass habitats. Fortunately, water quality in Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay is better. For now, at least, we can expect to enjoy some quality fishing experiences — if we keep our expectations reasonable.
From what I see and hear, redfish aren’t doing quite as well as snook. The stocks are still depleted and in need of additional enhancement. I’m hearing about a new state fish hatchery, and I sure hope it’s not just rumor. With new regional regulations, be sure you understand the rules for wherever you are fishing (see them at https://bit.ly/3ARurYT). Redfish are schooling up now, so let’s see how the opening works out.
Snook stocks are recovering, but don’t expect the hot bites of the good old days. Most of our fish are undersized and haven’t had a chance to spawn as females, so please be careful releasing them. Dead discards don’t grow up and reproduce.
Trout give me the most hope. We have challenges with them, but we do have both juvenile and adult fish in abundance, so I’m feeling optimistic. My biggest concerns for trout stocks are dolphin predation and careless handling of released fish.
When we’re trout fishing, dolphins frequently move in and follow us for our catch. Then they eat all of our live discards and force us to relocate. It’s become a big problem, and I’m not sure what we can do to address this one.
Still, we try to release them healthy. Trout are more delicate than snook or reds, so please use a de-hooker and do not touch the fish you’re releasing. If you’re catching smaller fish, move. These are cannibalistic fish and they rarely mix sizes. A 12-inch trout is scared of a 20-incher (and for good reason).
Now, my assessments are mine. Feel free to make your own. If you’re not happy with what you see, let the FWC hear from you (https://bit.ly/3ABSAZK).
Local county governments are beginning to understand the economic value of our recreational fisheries. Tourism and boating depend upon healthy water. Our waterfront communities endured a lot of economic pain during the red tide outbreaks. News coverage was quick to get out, leading to canceled vacations and a domino effect that started with hotels and restaurants but affected every business in the area.
But today, we see no signs of red tide in our area, nor have we seen any this year. Will it stay that way? Well, we can hope, can’t we? And the snook have rebounded nicely, even if the majority of them are smaller sub-adults, and both locals and tourists alike can enjoy the opportunity to catch these powerful sportfish.
If we want to keep a healthy population of snook, trout and redfish, we need to be good stewards — which means any fish we don’t keep we must carefully release to live and grow. The less we handle any fish, the better.
But you probably want a trophy photo to show off, so I suggest you lean over the side. Leaving your trophy in the water makes an even better picture than the standard grip-and-grin. It’s a win-win: You have the photo, and the fish has better odds of survival. If you learn to use a de-hookering tool, you won’t even need to touch your released fish.
Our future fisheries depend on a fine balance of catching, handling, water quality, habitats and preservation of fish stocks while maintaining our satisfaction with the fishing experience. We can’t sacrifice the fun aspect, yet it’s absolutely imperative each of us become a better steward to safeguard our resources. It’s the only way to maintain a healthy stock and thus the entertainment value.
Most of you have discovered how to catch fish (although there’s always room for improvement). Now we need to learn how to protect our future fisheries. We have so many issues we face — population growth, land development, water quality, algal blooms, dolphins, etc. It all adds up to a major challenge we need to address. And this is supposed to be fun!
All we can do is try to balance our needs and wants so there’s a future for our fish and fisheries. Thank you all for doing your part. By the way, with red grouper now closed for the year, expect more inshore fishing competition.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
