Nice redfish

WaterLine file photo

Rosemarie DeFabbo charmed this redfish into taking her bait fished around dock pilings.

 WaterLine file photo

Today was going to be the day for snook and redfish to open again. It’s been so long since we have been allowed to enjoy a fresh snook or redfish I’ve forgotten what they taste like. Then we got a last-minute monkey wrench from the FWC: By executive order issued Aug. 30, snook are staying closed (see page 3 for more details).

Redfish are opening, though — at least as of this writing. There’s also a change in trout rules today. The six-fish vessel limit has expired, permitting us to keep three fish per harvester no matter how many anglers are aboard.


Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

