We certainly need fisheries management. But how are the current regulations working? For example, we have seen drastic long-lasting closures to rebuild fish stocks from red tides or freezes, but we lack any control over recurrences. The bureaucracies grow ever larger, requiring more funds and humanpower (can’t say manpower anymore) to operate.
More and more paperwork is required of the fishermen to get better data but lack the ability to deal with current events. Now that we can’t actually participate because of Covid restrictions, we have token public hearings online. How long will it be until the effort and cost to comply exceeds the fun or profit of participating?
I’m not questioning the fishery folks’ intentions — just wondering how long this game can be played. The very idea of fishery management assumes that we can control things. Good luck with that. Do you think we have the ability to modify environmental factors? Sometimes we get lucky and they work our favor; other times they just add to our problems.
We’ve had snook, trout and redfish closed for harvest nearly three years, and it’s been a tremendous detriment to fishermen and business. Yes, Covid increased boat traffic and fishing. Stocks have been rebounding, but now we are dealing with red tide killing thousands more fish from Fort Myers south to the Everglades. And we could still have a snook-slaying freeze this year.
Determining how to handle such dilemmas is not easy, but we know they’re likely to happen. They need to be considered and factored in. I wonder if regulators realize that every time we close any species, we increase pressure on all fish still open to harvest.
Red snapper are the best example of the challenges. First, the message is they are gone — well, almost gone. But fishermen in deep water are catching more red snapper than grouper. Then we have better data, and it turns out there are more fish than we thought. This allows more harvest, but it’s scheduled for brief periods that don’t factor in wind conditions for an offshore fishery.
Our current system requires the release of fish that are out of season or undersize. These are called discards. Some of these fish will die as a result of injuries sustained during the catch and release process. In deep water, the percentage that die goes up.
Did you know that in some fisheries, there are more dead discards, which are wasted, than fish actually harvested? Fishermen in the South Atlantic region had so many dead discarded red snapper they didn’t have an open snapper season for years! How is this responsible fishery management?
It just gets more complex now there we’ve learned there may be a red snapper subspecies which never reaches minimum legal size. How do we deal with this information? You and I are glad we don’t have these jobs.
I understand that accurately counting deepwater fish is impossible. Yet modern fisheries management says we need to know how many there are. We try various accepted “scientific” methods to make the best guesses. But these guesses affect many anglers and businesses. They are using their best guesses to control our industry’s health! Vegas at least gives us odds.
Another big mess is the IFQ or individual fishing quota system. The concept, which permits commercial harvest of certain species based on historical catches, is necessary and well-intentioned. But we the consumer pay about four dollars per pound of whole snapper (eight dollars per pound of fillets) to the quota owners. That certainly drives up the price of local seafood.
Quota owners include hard-working boat captains but also speculators and retired captains who won the fish lottery when this system was established. If you had verified landings when the IFQ was created, you got rewarded with quota. Since most of the catches were then from the northern Gulf, these boat owners won the lottery big time.
Now fish are all over the Gulf. If local commercial fishermen want to go catch red snapper, they are forced to lease quota allocations, paying four or more dollars for each pound of whole fish they land. Or, while catching other species, they can waste the red snapper by discarding them to float away.
The fisherman who works, takes the risk, and spends time and money to catch the snapper makes only about a dollar per pound. Is this a fair and sound system? Again, some form of the IFQ program is necessary but is the current formula working for anyone but the shareholder?
We need to get more allocation to the folks who are actually catching fish today. Right now, fish houses control much of the quota, which has benefit but allows them to control who is fishing and prices. And we can’t just throw the baby out with the bathwater because some quota holders have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars here to protect their livelihoods.
How can we fix this mess? How can we more equitably tweak IFQ allocations to protect active fishermen and fish houses? Maybe we phase out anyone not actively fishing or buying the fish? We have no easy answers but certainly problems that need addressing.
These thought endlessly chase one another around in my head. I wish I had fewer questions and more solutions, but these are tough situations. I do know this much: It’s crucial to consider every aspect of the fish and the industry before attempting to fix things. If it was that easy to resolve, it would already be done.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.