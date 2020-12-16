With our tournament season over, it’s finally time to simply go out and explore some waters that I don’t normally get to fish. I’ll also enjoy taking some people out that I don’t normally get to fish with.
This past weekend I went to the Kissimmee chain of lakes. Most of you who have followed me over the years know that I frequent the Kissimmee chain out of various boat ramps and fish the lakes out there often. However, this time of year, I like to explore a little more. I always visit one spot early in the morning to make sure those fish have not left, but then I move on.
On this latest trip, I headed out of Camp Mack and went down to a favorite spot of mine along the east wall of the lake. I had a friend with me who has not been bass fishing in years, and he was not very efficient with a baitcasting rig. But this was a day of leisure, so I invited Mitch along, thinking it would be fun to teach him how to throw a baitcasting reel.
I know — you’re waiting for me to tell you what a bad idea that was. Believe it or not, he picked it up in a few minutes with a couple simple instructions. The first: Let the bait and rod do the work when casting. The second: When the bait hits the water, your thumb hits the spool to keep it from backlashing. He had a few birdsnests early on, but got into it quickly.
At the first spot I stopped, we whacked two bass right away, and one was a 3.5-pounder. After that it was on to some new water. We worked our way north along the east wall, fishing only two baits. The first was a Gambler Big EZ swimbait. This bait puts out a great vibe when retrieved slow through pads or grass due to its big tail.
The other was a punching rig: A 1.25-ounce weight with a Gambler Mega Daddy craw. The big “hands” on this bait give it so much action that it has become a favorite craw bait for me in any type of flipping situation.
I would simply work through grass or pads until I found out where the bass wanted to be. After catching a few, I saw they were more in tune with the pads than the grass, so we focused our attention mainly on the pads. As for the flipping, it was strictly punching water hyacinth mats. Right now, Kissimmee is loaded with mats. The hyacinths have blown into every nook and cranny in that lake, and the water level is very high — maybe three feet above normal.
Finding mats was easy, but determining which ones will produce is always a difficult task. In the end, I focused on mats that were a little smaller in size. Some were the size of a small island, but the ones that produced were smaller with other vegetation close by. If the water depth was about 4 feet or better, the bass were under there.
By the time we decided to pull the plug on the day, our best five bass weighed roughly 14 to 15 pounds. In a tournament, that wouldn’t be a great limit of bass. But for just out looking around and just fishing some new water, we did very well.
For me, it was a win-win. Mitch not only learned how to successfully and accurately cast a baitcasting reel, he also managed to get one bass himself. It is always gratifying to take someone new out on the boat and see them get into bass on their first trip. I know that’s how I got my start years ago.
Fun fishing is a good way to spend down time, but my focus will be on Kissimmee from here forward. My first pro tournament under the MLF/FLW will be in February out of Lake Toho, on the northern end of the Kissimmee chain. That works out well for me, because I truly love to fish that lake. There are so many different techniques to work with that it’s fun to go out there. With the water up, those fish have a lot of places they can hide. Hunting down those big ones this time of year is always exciting.
While there will be fun tied into these early trips to Kissimmee, there will be purpose and intent behind them as well. With plenty of time before the first tournament, I can afford to enjoy fishing for a while as I’m working on some things for when the tournament comes around.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
