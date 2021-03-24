By Capt. Josh Olive
With size limits and closed seasons restricting the fish an angler can keep, it’s a simple fact that most of the fish you catch are going to have to go back in the water. It’s up to you to help them survive to fight another day.
Use tackle heavy enough for the fish you’re targeting. Tackle that’s too light means long battles, and the longer the fight the less likely the fish is to survive afterward. Ideally, you should be able to subdue your quarry within 20 minutes.
Use circle hooks if you’re using natural bait. Circle hooks are designed to hook fish in the corner of the mouth, making the hook more accessible. Mashing the barb down will make the hook much easier to remove. If you can easily remove the hook or it’s deep in the fish, cut the leader as close to the hook as possible. This will cause less damage to the fish than a crude surgical procedure to remove the hook.
If you use lures with treble hooks, consider filing off or mashing down the barbs. Multiple hooks cause multiple wounds to the fish. Also, it’s often time-consuming to remove multiple hooks, and a quicker release is better for the fish’s survival chances.
Some fish can hurt you. Catfish have venomous spines, snook have sharp gill covers, and several fish — sharks, snapper, mackerel, barracuda and seatrout — have sharp teeth and aren’t shy about using them. Always be careful.
Don’t gaff a fish you intend to release. Use a net or your hands to land the fish. If you use a net, be sure it has soft cloth or rubber mesh. Rough nylon mesh will scratch off slime.
Wet your hands before handling the fish. Never use a towel or dry gloves, as this will rub off the fish’s protective slime coat. Deslimed fish often die of skin infections. Better yet, use a dehooking tool and avoid handling the fish at all.
Keep the fish in the water as much as possible. The bigger the fish, the more important this is — the weight of a large fish can crush its internal organs if it’s not buoyed by water. Lifting a big shark or large tarpon out of the water is likely to do fatal damage.
If your fish is smaller — say, less than 20 pounds — you can remove it from the water briefly. When you’re lifting the fish for a photo, hold it with both hands. It’s OK to use a BogaGrip or other lip-locking tool on the mouth as long as you support the fish’s belly with your other hand. Don’t use pliers; the crushing force applied can do severe damage to a fish’s jaw. If you plan to release your catch, never handle it by just the lower jaw. This can cause damage that will kill the fish slowly. It will swim away just fine, but it won’t be able to eat properly and will starve.
When you release a fish, slide it gently into the water. Don’t literally throw it back — the shock of hitting the water’s surface hard can stun or kill the fish. If you’re fishing from a pier, drop it headfirst from as low a height as you can. If you’re fishing from a tall pier or bridge, lower the fish to the water in a pier net.
If your fish requires resuscitation, hold it underwater facing into the current (if there’s no current, walk with the fish or idle the boat forward). Don’t slosh it back and forth or side to side. Keep one hand on the lower jaw and the other under the belly. If it’s kicking feebly, hang onto it. When the fish is ready to go, it’ll kick hard and swim off.
Generally, the less time a fish spends in your livewell, the better. But a livewell makes a good “emergency room” for very tired or stressed fish. Be sure the water is well-oxygenated, and close the lid once the fish is inside — the dark well will calm the fish. After a few minutes, the fish should be OK to release. Be aware that if your fish is not legal to harvest, law enforcement officers will probably take a dim view of your “I was just trying to revive it” explanation.
No matter how careful you are, some fish will die after you release them. That’s just a reality of fishing. When catching fish that have a high release mortality rate, an ethical angler will stop fishing at some point. Trout, for example, often die for no apparent reason after release. If you catch 100 trout in a day of fishing, it’s not unheard of to have 25 die, especially if you’re consistently hooking them in the throat or gut.
Fish caught from the bottom in deep water often come aboard with distended swim bladders. Even when vented, these fish often die. In these types of circumstances, limit the number of fish you catch, and when you’re reeling in all undersize fish, maybe it’s best to stop fishing or find another spot.
The whole point of catch and release is that the fish survive. If the fish dies, you might as well have kept it. Do the best you can to keep the fish you release alive for the future.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
