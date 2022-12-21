Diane has Vince Guaraldi Christmas music playing on the stereo. His wonderful piano playing and talent for arrangements are part of our traditions this time of year. It helps us both relax and put us into the spirit of the holidays.
As I was enjoying the music and thinking about this column, I couldn’t help but think about what the people of Southwest Florida are going through, trying to put the pieces back together after Hurricane Ian bullied his way through our lives. Here we are fighting with insurance companies, making repairs, getting businesses up and running, trying to make a living, and generally doing what we can to clean up our homes and communities.
And it’s not just Ian. Let’s see, there’s also coronavirus (with omicron, alpha and delta variants), monkeypox, red tide and the economy, just to name a few of the obstacles we all must deal with. It’s best just to keep smiling, get up every morning, be thankful and say, “Bring it on, baby!”
Many of us have lost loved ones and or friends recently. One that I’ve lost is my friend Dave Whitlock. If you are a flyfisher and have been one for any length of time, you’ve probably at least heard of Dave.
Dave was born in Muskogee, Okla., in 1934. You didn’t know that anyone was actually born in Muskogee, did you? Well, now you do. He fished all over the world, but loved fishing his home waters of the Ozarks the best.
I met Dave years ago when I was doing casting demos and working in booths for different fly gear manufacturers at many of the outdoor and shallow water shows across the states. Dave was always there with his wife Emily doing the same, plus showing his art and sharing his endless love and knowledge of flyfishing and the fish that he loved to chase.
Dave, like myself and Lefty Kreh, was an early riser. Now Lefty would get up and have a light breakfast and coffee. Dave and I always hit the gym first and then meet up with Lefty, who always had something smart to say about us in the gym.
But Dave and I got to know each other on the treadmills, ellipticals and weight machines. I listened to his stories and he listened to mine. We became fast friends when I told him about carp fishing with a fly when I was a kid, looooong before it became a popular trend. Carp fishing was a passion of his too.
Dave wore many hats and was always looked up to (even though he was rather short in stature). He was a great writer, a wonderful artist, a naturalist and a conservationist. He was inducted into the IGFA Hall of Fame in 2020. He fit right in with many of the other greats that went before him: Lefty, Flip Pallot and Joan Wolf, just to name a few.
I love his artwork, especially his cartoonish representations, and I’m lucky to have some here at the house. My favorites, though, were the doodles of fish and critters that he did on the napkins on the tables of those early morning breakfasts with Lefty.
He was also a very inventive fly tyer. Like his drawings, the flies he created would come to life on his vice. You were welcome to sit and watch, and he made his craft look so easy.
He would explain why he tied a pattern a certain way, then show you how he did it. If you were lucky, you would get to hear the story of where he came up with the idea — which stream or pond he was on, what the hatch was or just the circumstances surrounding the notion.
I can tell you firsthand that his patterns all worked and still do. I’ve hooked hundreds of trout, panfish and bass on Dave’s Hoppers and NearNuff Crayfish, and his Sheep Minnows work as well in the salt as they do in fresh water. I used one of these to catch a couple of snook yesterday in his honor.
Conservation was always on his mind as it should be on all of ours. He was able to help redesign what became the Whitlock-Vibert box. Very basically, it’s a crate that houses, protects and helps incubate salmon or trout eggs in streams, then becomes a nursery for the fry.
Dave took the time after an outdoor show in California to demonstrate the installation of one of these boxes in a creek. During that session on the water Dave tripped and started to fall. This caused a chain reaction that filled the waders of four of the nine people that were there — mine included. He was very appreciative of being spared the dunking by our collective fall, and pointed out “you did it with such grace. Very synchronized!”
That was Dave: Always teaching, always giving, always ready with a quiet joke, always hoping to help develop fisheries everywhere. Despite all of his awards and achievements, he was still just Dave — a quiet, sincere person who was always thinking, always asking questions, and always listening to the answers.
‘Tis the season to be merry, so hold all your friends and family close, be thankful, and of course …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
