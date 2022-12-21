Dave Whitlock

Dave Whitlock and his wife Emily with a golden dorado (a South American fish related to the tetras).

 Photo provided

Diane has Vince Guaraldi Christmas music playing on the stereo. His wonderful piano playing and talent for arrangements are part of our traditions this time of year. It helps us both relax and put us into the spirit of the holidays.

As I was enjoying the music and thinking about this column, I couldn’t help but think about what the people of Southwest Florida are going through, trying to put the pieces back together after Hurricane Ian bullied his way through our lives. Here we are fighting with insurance companies, making repairs, getting businesses up and running, trying to make a living, and generally doing what we can to clean up our homes and communities.


