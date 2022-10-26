WWTderelict102722.jpg

A lot of hurricane-damaged boats are likely to become derelict vessels very soon.

 Sun file photo by Chris Tilley

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian.

When Hurricane Ian swept across the state, thousands of vessels were displaced by wind and storm surge. Some were pushed ashore, some damaged in marinas and private docks, others relocated but still afloat and some partially or fully sunken.


