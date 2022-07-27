Coast Guard rescue

U.S. Coast Guard photo

The 30-foot sailing vessel Divided Soul floats capsized near the Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Robert Ward on Feb. 10, 2019, ten miles west of Torrey Pines, Calif. The crew of the Robert Ward rescued three people who had been aboard the sailing vessel when it capsized.

 U.S. Coast Guard photo

In last week’s column, we discussed the need to file a float plan and how that should be done. This week, we’re taking a look at what happens if you don’t show up as expected. What’s the first thing the Coast Guard does when alerted that someone or something is lost at sea? Will the USCG always come to get you, and how much does it cost?

When a call for assistance is received by the U.S. Coast Guard, a determination is made by the on-watch search and rescue mission coordinator as to whether the emergency is a case of “distress.”


Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.

