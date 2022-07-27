The 30-foot sailing vessel Divided Soul floats capsized near the Coast Guard Fast Response Cutter Robert Ward on Feb. 10, 2019, ten miles west of Torrey Pines, Calif. The crew of the Robert Ward rescued three people who had been aboard the sailing vessel when it capsized.
In last week’s column, we discussed the need to file a float plan and how that should be done. This week, we’re taking a look at what happens if you don’t show up as expected. What’s the first thing the Coast Guard does when alerted that someone or something is lost at sea? Will the USCG always come to get you, and how much does it cost?
When a call for assistance is received by the U.S. Coast Guard, a determination is made by the on-watch search and rescue mission coordinator as to whether the emergency is a case of “distress.”
Distress is defined as grave or imminent danger, requiring immediate response or threatens a craft or person. The Coast Guard will always render assistance to persons and property that are in genuine distress, so long as the resources for the rescue are available and the assistance can itself be rendered safely.
The USCG Auxiliary is also authorized to perform most of the duties of the regular Coast Guard, so the scope of assistance provided by the Coast Guard may also be provided by the USCG Auxiliary. Additionally, other local first responder organizations may help a vessel in distress and support the USCG mission.
The USCG does not currently charge for services rendered for a legitimate distress call; instead, the taxpayers pay that bill. The mean cost for a one-day simple at sea operation without the use of C-130 planes and helicopters starts at about $42,000 and increases with additional time and resources.
The USCG often receives calls from mariners for non-distress assistance, but they generally will not provide assistance in non-distress cases if alternative assistance is available. These cases are usually referred to a commercial assistance towing company through a “marine assistance request broadcast,” issued by the USCG on VHF channel 16.
In my Nautical Knowledge 101 boating education class, we discuss all the pros of a membership with a commercial towing company. It’s a great way to avoid a huge unplanned bill that will certainly ruin your boating day in the event of a non-emergency distress scenario.
The USCG’s initial step is to talk with the reporting source (in this case, whoever has your float plan) and essentially gather as much information as possible about the particular case.
The USCG wants to know details like where and when the boaters likely got in trouble, when they left port, where they intended to go and where else they may have gone and what their plan B was (plan what?). They also want to know what type of boat they were in and what survival gear they have. Sounds a lot like the stuff included in a float plan, doesn’t it?
The USCG will then determine all the possible scenarios about the incident to help piece together a rescue (or search and rescue) plan. To help accomplish this task, the USCG uses a system called the search and rescue optimal planning system (SAROPS).
SAROPS is a computer-generated system being used here in Florida to help coordinate and determine the optimal plan to search for mariners lost at sea that have left no “bread crumbs” to help locate them. SAROPS uses inputs such as current, wind, wave and swell directions to generate multiple solutions to start looking for the lost mariner.
Personally, I prefer the float plan rescue method, not the needle-in-a-haystack method generated by SAROPS. But if you don’t file a float plan, SAROPS is your best bet for a timely rescue.
So it’s your call: Float plan or no float plan? As afar as I’m concerned, it’s a no-brainer. Before leaving on any boat voyage leave a float plan with a reliable person or organization.
We are thankful for the heroes who stand watch 24 hours a day 365 days a year, the U.S. Coast Guard and all of the first responders that help support this incredible team. Unfortunately, despite all of our technology and best efforts, not everyone who is lost at sea is found. Please don’t end up a Coast Guard statistic.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.