Most Florida anglers know the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is charged with establishing and enforcing fishing regulations. Some have even perfected that “I’m not guilty!” look as a law enforcement boat passes by their favorite fishing spot.
But there is much more to FWC than size and bag limits. I recently went along with FWC researchers from the Charlotte Harbor Field Laboratory as they continue to study an amazing inhabitant of our local waters, the smalltooth sawfish.
The defining physical characteristic of a sawfish is, of course, the snout (biologists call it a rostrum). Teeth are arranged sideways in the rostrum, hence the “saw” moniker. Looking prehistoric and lethal, many were killed as commercial gillnet fishing flourished in Charlotte Harbor during the last century.
Although netting is no longer a major problem for them here, that’s not so in some other parts of their range. Rostrums and fins are still hunted and prized by some cultures. And they produce small numbers of offspring, so repopulation is slow. Since we are still at risk losing the critically endangered smalltooth, research and education efforts continue.
At the agreed upon meeting time, I entered the lab. Though early morning, it was already abuzz with FWC researchers, many still in their 20s, readying boats for various field work around Charlotte Harbor. Lots of gear goes onto the marine research boats. I quickly found out I was expected to help load, not just observe.
The four research scientists I was with didn’t treat this as just another day on the water. They spend many hours at the lab, as researchers must, but their passion is being on the waters of the Harbor. I’d been warned this would be a long day and, eyeballing our 22-foot mullet skiff packed to the gills with gear, I knew there would be no good place to hide. It was time to apply sunscreen and get to work.
There are two types of sawfish field research: Random and directed. The time and place of a random trip is chosen by a computer, whereas a directed trip is done through feedback from the public. The biologists I spoke with stressed the importance of communication from boaters and others who appreciate our waters.
On our trip, we were tasked with both missions. The crew was excited to have received information from a local fisherman who had seen sawfish and alerted FWC. Thanks to this report, we quickly came upon several juvenile sawfish.
All five of us carefully corralled the animals, being mindful of their toothy rostrums. At two feet in size, these fish were no more than a week old — but the snouts were already formidable. With an underside mouth like a ray, the rostral teeth (around 25 on each side) do the main work of attacking and stunning fish that venture too close.
Our juveniles still had remnants of the thick sheath that covers the rostral teeth at birth and disintegrates within days. Data collection is extensive; each was fish measured, photographed and tagged with an acoustic sensor. Once we were done, these juveniles were safely released where they were found.
Sawfish need to grow up in an estuarine habitat with a soft, muddy bottom and an abundance of small critters for food. Charlotte Harbor is an ideal nursery for these animals. Adult sawfish can reach lengths up to 16 feet, and much of their adult behavior is yet to be learned.
Research is at the core of what FWC delivers to those of us who love being outside and with nature. The main office of FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute is located in St. Petersburg. Field laboratories are located throughout the state, with more than 700 staff members conducting research on all sorts of wildlife. The group I spent the day with were total pros and quite patient with my clumsiness.
It is possible a hungry sawfish might be hooked inadvertently when fishing, especially if you’re targeting sharks. In this case, the best practice is to cut the line as close to the hook as safety allows. These animals can react quickly and with great force. Never attempt to grab or remove the rostrum, or remove the sawfish from the water.
While wade fishing or otherwise in shallow water you may encounter a sawfish. They have no interest in your ankle or shin, but as with all wildlife, they can be startled — and a startled sawfish can hurt you. Shuffle your feet instead of stepping up and down. You should be shuffling anyway because of the stingrays.
There are several ways to report sawfish sightings. You can call 844-472-9347 (844-4-SAWFISH) or email sawfish@MyFWC.com. I recommend downloading the FWC Reporter app. It can be downloaded for free from the app store. It’s an excellent way to provide detailed information quickly to researchers for sawfish sightings and other unique animals you may find throughout Florida.
Readers Write is an open guest column for your fishing stories and other outdoor adventures. Send your submissions to Editor@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.