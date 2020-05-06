It is frustrating as I observe so many “expert” sport anglers and “professional” guides abuse fish they’re going to release. Most of the fishing shows don’t even show proper handling. I’m sure they just have no clue how careless this is or how it affects future fishing. How a fish is handled by angler determines the odds of its long-term survival. A dead fish is dead, regardless of whether it was tossed in a cooler or carelessly handled.
I’m going to get a megaphone and shout this from the top of the Boca Grande causeway: Just because it swam away does not mean it lived! We have noticed many redfish lying on the bottom upside down after release. They are disoriented; if you just bump them, they swim off rapidly. We catch many snook, especially trophy fish, with sores and abrasions from rough handling. Trout are delicate and should not be touched at all.
Don’t touch released fish except when necessary. Fish have that slime to protect themselves. If we rub it off, they are susceptible to infections. It’s best to use dehooking devices. Keep fish in the water if possible. Master using one of the dehookers; they save your hands and many fish. Even pliers help. Just don’t touch fish with dry hands, or lay them in sand or on dry surfaces like boat decks. If you get slimed, you hurt the fish. Dry hands on their skin are like sandpaper on ours.
Photographing your trophy in the water is ideal. If you’re taking it out of the water, at least hold it properly with wet hands and make it fast. Have everything ready before removing fish from water. Hold your breath while fish is out and return it to water when you need to breathe! It’s only fair.
Larger fish, especially when full of roe, should never be held vertically. Note where you place your hands so you don’t crush eggs or internal organs. It is not hard if you think about it. Now that you understand please show more respect.
Do not take large release fish, especially tarpon, out of the water. If you do, these pictures are proof to folks who understand stewardship that you don’t get it. It also shows how little you respect the fish you claim to love. Just carefully lean over and leave your trophy in the water for photos. Be careful, though — sharks like to hang under boats to snag weak tarpon.
Here is another problem for many of us: How long is best to battle any fish? The faster the better. It’s about beating your opponent, not killing it. Are you aware that boxing has a ten count? That’s because when we drag out the battles, it stresses and weakens the fighters. Lactic acid builds up in their bodies and causes cramps. These are painful to humans, but for fish they decrease chances of survival since predators can more easily catch them.
Skilled anglers take control of a fish and subdue it. Personally, I don’t believe it best for a tarpon to bring it limp alongside the boat. You wear it out too much. Look at the way the traditional Boca Grande guides take control with heavy gear. Within minutes, the fish is brought to leader and immediately released in great shape. The average time even for children in their tournament was about 10 minutes. Observe how frisky a traditionally caught fish is at release versus the spinning gear fish.
Learn about how much pressure your gear can put on fish. Practice with friends; take turns playing the fish. Try different angles you hold the rod and see how it affects the fight. Down and dirty is the best way to subdue big tarpon. Simply hold the fish down as it attempts to gulp air. As soon as you can stop forward motion begin to back the fish up. Again, it’s all about dominating your opponent. The more control we exercise, the faster the game is over and the healthier your trophy swims away.
If sharks or dolphin are present and eating your fish, move. Don’t feed valuable fish to predators. I understand how hard it is to leave a good fish bite, but remaining and feeding tomorrow’s fish to Flipper is wasteful (not to mention illegal under the Marine Mammal Protection Act). But, but, but — no buts. It’s wrong and wastes resources.
I see this with the tiny snapper abundant now. They don’t grow up in dolphin bellies! Sometimes we can wait the dolphins out, but most even follow us when we move. This is a tough problem to address, but we need to do the best we can.
Why should we care? Simple: It’s in all of our best interests. If we learn to handle and release healthier fish, it gives us more bigger fish quickly. It also allows them to reproduce and add to our stocks. We need to respect the fish because it has rewards now and long-term. Our improved habits add to our catching and stocks — a double win, if we’re smart enough to take it.
Remember that you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
