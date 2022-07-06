Don’t worry; this column won’t caution or lecture you about thunderstorm safety. We all understand the power and unpredictability of Florida thunderstorms. I’d venture that every WaterLine reader has at least one great thunderstorm story.
Maybe it was the time you tried to stay out on the sandbar a little too long and barely made it back to the dock in time. Perhaps you were at the beach when a sharp crack of thunder surprised everyone, forcing you round up the family and take cover under a tree. Your spouse then likely reminded you of your questionable decision-making skills. And driving through a Florida downpour is nothing if not harrowing. If you don’t think so, your passengers certainly do.
Summer thunderstorms in the Sunshine State are no joke. But I must admit, I’m endlessly fascinated and never bored watching them. The predominant southeast wind and the afternoon seabreeze, along with enough humidity to fill a billion swimming pools, all combine to provide us with daily entertainment — and just a hint of horror movie, as well.
When I was a kid growing up in central Florida, the daily rumble of summer thunder became routine. Mom would tell me to put on sneakers. If the crack of thunder got particularly intense, Dad would order us all into the Pontiac, to ride out whatever nature was about to unleash. Inside the car, with the windows cracked just enough to avoid suffocation — my Keds and the Goodyear radials as protectors — I felt safe, if somewhat antsy for things to return to normal.
Decades later, and retired from a commercial flying career, I’ve seen and (thankfully) avoided storms from ground level to beyond the altitude any airliner can fly. An area around the equator, called the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ, for short) is where some of the largest thunderstorms on the planet exist.
Another challenging area is from Japan to Hawaii, a 7-hour leg we flew at night, sometimes encountering “dry” thunderstorms. Weather radar, at least the compact one in an aircraft’s nose, detects precipitation, but these odd storms contain very little moisture.
In the clear night sky over the Pacific, we would revert back to what earlier pioneers like Lindbergh must have done: We visually scanned the horizon for an embedded, muted flash of pure white, exploding and disappearing back into blackness within seconds. If you saw it, you could avoid it.
Spring weather across the United States, with a tug-of-war between warm and cold air, can create a line of storms a thousand miles long. Nothing, however, beats summertime flying in Florida to keep pilots hard at work and the seat belt sign constantly on.
Throughout the span of my career, we became much smarter on phenomena like microbursts and wind shear. Much credit goes to NASA research — yes, they do more than spaceflight. We now know that lightning can jump out dozens of miles from a cell into thin air, and hail can be ejected from the top of a mature storm like anti-aircraft flak.
Onboard radar is reliable, and with Wi-Fi capability we have instantaneous imagery and communication with some of the best meteorologists in the country. The airline industry has immense respect for these freakish giants of energy. There is too much at stake for them not to.
While Florida usually leads the nation in deaths from lightning, that number is thankfully small — four last year. Most of us stick to early activities during summer, as our stifling summer heat is an ingredient to the afternoon’s main event. As airline pilots have better access to technology, so do boaters and other outdoor enthusiasts.
Apps are as close as our phone, but our own senses, too, offer up instant analysis. A shelf cloud, which resembles a UFO mothership, is an obvious indicator of an intense, approaching storm. The chilly breeze of an outflow boundary, or “first gust,” is a sign that a thunderstorm has matured and is venting down and outward. The indescribable, yet unforgettable smell of ozone as a thunderstorm approaches is another hint.
I now watch the brief, violent life cycle of storms from my lanai. The Pontiac LeMans is long gone, but there are reminders of those Florida summers from long ago. When I was 11, The Doors released “Riders on the Storm,” a beautiful and haunting song, with sounds of thunder and rain mixed in at the beginning. It’s on my playlist, especially in summertime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.