Have you ever been fishing under (or just near) someone’s dock and had them come out and yell at you? If you fish docks, it’s either happened to you or it’s going to happen at some point. Now the question is, who’s being a jerk?
It might be the dock owner, as we talked about last week. Or — and hear me out — it might be you. Yes, angler harassment is illegal. But respect goes both ways. So let’s review the rules for fishing someone’s back yard.
Don’t damage their stuff: You already know boats are expensive. So naturally, if someone is bouncing a jighead off your gelcoat or snagging a hook in your upholstery, you’re not going to be happy. Ditto their ropes and lines, their dock furniture, their fish light, and anything else that’s on or around the dock. And if you do damage something, take responsibility.
Don’t be a nuisance: Are you making loud conversation or playing music? Are you shining lights after dark? Are you revving the engine or making clouds of two-stroke smoke? Well, that’s annoying. The more unobtrusive you are, the more welcome you’ll be.
Don’t trespass: They don’t own the water. They do own the dock, the boat lift, the boat, the seawall, and any associated pilings and lines. That’s not a gray area, that’s black and white. Now, there are times when I follow the Golden Rule here. If someone accidentally casts over the dock instead of under it, I have been known to set foot on the dock to remove the hook instead of leaving it stuck there.
However, as with any other time I put ethical or moral concerns over legal ones, I am prepared to deal with the legal ramifications that might result. If you’re not, you might want to rethink dock fishing altogether.
Do try to be friendly: I’m not a Pollyanna. I don’t believe you’re going to be good buddies with someone who comes running out of the house to holler at you. But most people don’t start with yelling. Being friendly and respectful will often get you a friendly and respectful response. Even in a worst-case scenario, don’t escalate. A lot of people are under high tension already. There’s no reason to give them cause to snap.
Do share the space: There are lots of places for you to fish. You’re in a boat. It won’t take you long to get to another spot. But someone who’s fishing their own backyard has a pretty limited range. If they’ve already got a line out, or if they come out to make a few casts, you ought to be moseying along. It’s just common courtesy.
Do understand it’s their backyard: Yes, you have every right to fish the water. Yes, they should have been aware that when they bought a waterfront home, that comes with people who will use the water. But you don’t have to be there every day. There are lots of places you can be, so don’t set up a campsite or install a mailbox.
Remember, there’s one general rule for determining whether you’re the jerk. If you run into jerks every now and then, that’s just life. But if it seems like everybody you run into is a jerk — well, it’s probably time to check the mirror.
