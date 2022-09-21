Big largemouth

Shutterstock photo

If you want to catch big bass, you need to be fanatic about re-tying your knots.

 Shutterstock photo

I carry a dozen rods in my boat for any given bass tournament. Some rods even have the same thing tied on them. I do this for one reason: I hate having to stop fishing to retie if my line breaks. The inconvenience takes time away from actually fishing, but, after losing numerous bass due to my laziness, it has now become a “must do” at all times.

You may think you can boat fish after fish and never worry about the strength of a well-tied knot. Well, nothing could be further from the truth. When you’re dragging a bait over and through all sorts of vegetation, your line — whether it’s mono, fluorocarbon or braid — takes a beating.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments