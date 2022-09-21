I carry a dozen rods in my boat for any given bass tournament. Some rods even have the same thing tied on them. I do this for one reason: I hate having to stop fishing to retie if my line breaks. The inconvenience takes time away from actually fishing, but, after losing numerous bass due to my laziness, it has now become a “must do” at all times.
You may think you can boat fish after fish and never worry about the strength of a well-tied knot. Well, nothing could be further from the truth. When you’re dragging a bait over and through all sorts of vegetation, your line — whether it’s mono, fluorocarbon or braid — takes a beating.
The part of line most affected is the few inches just above your weight. It hits on everything as you drag the weight through the weeds and is bound to get nicked-up and weak. If you have been fortunate enough to have boated a few bass, the added stress on the line just makes it even weaker.
I have often continued to fish with that risk in play. I never took the 30 seconds to simply cut the line and retie my bait. It was easier to just keep fishing. When something bad inevitably happened, I would blame it on poor luck.
After fishing down at Okeechobee a few weekends ago and losing a big bass on a swimbait because it short-struck, I’m now constantly reminding myself to stop and take a few seconds to make sure there are no weaknesses in my line. And that happened while fishing with braid. If you fish over the tops of vegetation like I do, you’ll put more nicks in your line than you can possibly imagine, even in braided line.
There are a few good rules you should follow at all times. After every fish you catch, you should run your fingers over the line to see if there are any nicks or frays in it. If you feel anything that even might be damage, you need to cut it immediately and retie your knot. Once you’ve caught two or three fish, you should retie no matter what. Even if you don’t detect any damage, your line will become weaker over time.
Too many bass anglers think of braid as some kind of magical damage-proof line. It’s not. Braided line can be just as easily cut if you neglect a weakness in it. It’s not a failsafe line, just one that allows you to get more fish to the boat than mono. After time, it has its issues as well. With braid, you can see the line turn color or start to fray. If you see any indication of that, cut it right away and get that section removed.
This is one of the little things that we take for granted over the course of a fishing trip. I have spent enough time in boats covering the Bassmaster Elite series to know that these guys leave nothing to chance. If they feel like there might possibly be a line issue, they sit down and retie.
I watched Marty Stone win years ago up on Lake Harris. He must have retied his worm at least a half-dozen times over the course of the day. He wasn’t fishing in real heavy cover — he was in the grass picking off bedding bass. But he knew that at any moment he could come across a game-changing bass, so why risk losing it?
By the way, Marty did win that tournament by a sizable margin. He didn’t lap the fleet, but he had a solid lead that was going to make him tough to beat. The point is, he was not taking chances losing fish to line failure.
It is something that I still have to force myself to do, but I take the time to make sure I retie my line when it needs it. I also make sure that I check it often, even if I haven’t put any bass in the boat. It’s best to play it safe and smart and keep those fish-losing stories to a minimum. They happen enough anyhow without your line breaking, so anything you can do to give yourself an advantage is a really good idea.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
