They say it is cheaper by the dozen, but we had 13 on the Venice Area Birding Association trip to the Celery Fields, and all was good. After quite a bit of planning trying to get the trip arranged, everyone made it to our first stop: Lake Ackerman.
At first it was a bit disappointing, but then we started sighting some birds. The longer we stood around, the more birds we sighted. By the time we left, we had seen mottled ducks, white ibis, anhingas, great egrets, several limpkins, laughing gulls, one lone grebe, a flyover of a great blue heron and a distant osprey eating a fish breakfast. We also spotted the usual grackles and fish crows.
Our caravan of cars took off for the welcome center and specifically to the wildflower garden and feeders. When we pulled into the parking lot, we were thrilled to see a huge number of purple martins taking flight, catching insects and landing back on the martin condo.
We always enjoy the short walk through the lovely wildflower garden to the feeders. As soon as we entered the area, we sighted an indigo bunting. Several minutes later, a pair of painted buntings showed up at the feeders. The pale green females are pretty, but seem so drab compared to the psychedelic males.
Ground doves were pecking away under the feeders and red-winged blackbirds were flitting around. Brown-headed cowbirds also flew in. Don and Brenda were at the bird bath area and picked up a brown thrasher there. One of the naturalists came and told us that yellow-headed blackbirds were in a tree along with a huge flock of cowbirds. They are not usually found in our area, so of course we went to get a look at these unexpected birds.
After the great sightings at the feeder area, we were off to the first boardwalk. Our first sightings there were a few blue-winged teal and a lone common gallinule. Much to everyone’s delight, there was a lovely purple gallinule rather close in further down the boardwalk. This gave everyone a good opportunity to observe this bird.
We drove to the second boardwalk. A loggerhead shrike was sitting on the wire, right where they usually are. We also added a tri-colored heron.
Then we got really lucky and had some great close sightings of a sora rail. Migration to southern areas takes place usually in April. The sora’s habitat is marshlands. Its diet consists of snails, insects and seeds from bulrushes, sedges and such.
The females lay about a dozen eggs into a well built nest that is usually well hidden in the marsh. The chicks do not hatch all at one time. They will be able to fly in about a month.
This bird was a lifer for some on the trip. It hung out for quite a while, giving everyone the opportunity to see this secretive bird.
We sighted 35 species on this VABA trip. Please check out the listing on eBird to see all of the species and photos by Brenda Curtis.The link is https://bit.ly/3uAzEZR.
As we were leaving we sighted a group of cattle egret foraging in the ditch. What a lovely end to a wonderful day of birding with the VABA group. If you’d like to come along on a future trip, just email me.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.